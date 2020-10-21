Arkham Horror: Mother's Embrace hits consoles and PC next year Published by Asmodee Digital, this upcoming adventure is based on the award-winning board gaming franchise.

If you happen to be a board gaming buff with an affinity for tactical, narrative-driven RPGs, the folks as Asmodee Digital might have just the game for you. Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace offers a squad-based adventure RPG that is inspired by the popular board games. It had previously been announced under the title Mansions of Madness: Mother’s Embrace and will arrive in its new form next year for Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Asmodee Digital offers the following synopsis:

The year is 1926, and a professor of astronomy is found dead in her mansion, the apparent victim of a heinous murder. Players must pick from 12 of the most iconic protagonists from the Arkham Horror universe, each with a unique skill set, and assemble a team of investigators to uncover the secrets behind this mysterious death. As investigators face off against Lovecraftian horrors, they will descend deeper into the depths of madness, affecting their level of sanity and causing traumas that will impact the course of their investigation. Along with facing curious science, living nightmares and a sinister cult, players will combat an array of enemies in turn-based combat, all while attempting to retain their sanity. Developed by Artefacts Studio and featuring an original story, Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace plunges players into the engrossing pulp world of 1920s America to combat unseen supernatural and psychological horrors true to the Lovecraftian spirit.

Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace looks to be an appealing mix of genres with an intriguing story to be told. The digital-only release will retail for $19.99. More information can be found on the game’s official Facebook page.