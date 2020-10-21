Arkham Horror: Mother's Embrace hits consoles and PC next year
Published by Asmodee Digital, this upcoming adventure is based on the award-winning board gaming franchise.
If you happen to be a board gaming buff with an affinity for tactical, narrative-driven RPGs, the folks as Asmodee Digital might have just the game for you. Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace offers a squad-based adventure RPG that is inspired by the popular board games. It had previously been announced under the title Mansions of Madness: Mother’s Embrace and will arrive in its new form next year for Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
Asmodee Digital offers the following synopsis:
Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace looks to be an appealing mix of genres with an intriguing story to be told. The digital-only release will retail for $19.99. More information can be found on the game’s official Facebook page.
-
Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Arkham Horror: Mother's Embrace hits consoles and PC next year