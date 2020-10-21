New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Arkham Horror: Mother's Embrace hits consoles and PC next year

Published by Asmodee Digital, this upcoming adventure is based on the award-winning board gaming franchise.

Chris Jarrard
2

If you happen to be a board gaming buff with an affinity for tactical, narrative-driven RPGs, the folks as Asmodee Digital might have just the game for you. Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace offers a squad-based adventure RPG that is inspired by the popular board games. It had previously been announced under the title Mansions of Madness: Mother’s Embrace and will arrive in its new form next year for Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Asmodee Digital offers the following synopsis:

Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace looks to be an appealing mix of genres with an intriguing story to be told. The digital-only release will retail for $19.99. More information can be found on the game’s official Facebook page.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

