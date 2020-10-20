New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Microsoft and SpaceX partner to use Azure with Starlink satellite

The announced partnership will help both Microsoft and SpaceX further expand their services.
Donovan Erskine
1

We’ve seen Microsoft look to expand its services out into space, as the company recently announced Azure Orbital, a service that connects satellites via cloud. On the other hand, SpaceX has been using its Starlink satellites to offer internet around the globe. The two companies will be partnering to integrate Microsoft Azure into Starlink’s satellites.

Microsoft and SpaceX announced their partnership on October 20, 2020. Elon Musk’s SpaceX is using Starlink as a means to plot a number of satellites around the globe, with the ultimate goal of supplying high-speed internet anywhere on earth. Of course, the company still has a ways to go, but Microsoft’s Azure technology will help.

The partnership also benefits Microsoft, as the company has been looking to expand out into space. “SpaceX is of course the name that people immediately think of when they think of innovation and the evolution that’s occurring to bring space technology into the 21st century,” said Tom Keane, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of Azure Global.

SpaceX already has hundreds of Starlink satellites out in space, but only enough to provide its service in a handful of locations. Leadership over at SpaceX also spoke to the new partnership with Microsoft.

“The collaboration that we’re announcing today will allow us to work together to deliver new offerings for both the public and the private sector to deliver connectivity through Starlink for use on Azure,” shared Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX president and COO. Many are also seeing this move as a way for Microsoft to compete with Amazon, as the megacorporation offers a similar service through AWS.

Microsoft has been quite busy with its deals and partnerships lately. Recently, we saw the company ink a multi-year deal with GameStop to expand its digital and physical offerings. Before that, the company was a major player in talks to acquire TikTok. For the latest on Microsoft and SpaceX, stick with us on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola