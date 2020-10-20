Microsoft and SpaceX partner to use Azure with Starlink satellite The announced partnership will help both Microsoft and SpaceX further expand their services.

We’ve seen Microsoft look to expand its services out into space, as the company recently announced Azure Orbital, a service that connects satellites via cloud. On the other hand, SpaceX has been using its Starlink satellites to offer internet around the globe. The two companies will be partnering to integrate Microsoft Azure into Starlink’s satellites.

Microsoft and SpaceX announced their partnership on October 20, 2020. Elon Musk’s SpaceX is using Starlink as a means to plot a number of satellites around the globe, with the ultimate goal of supplying high-speed internet anywhere on earth. Of course, the company still has a ways to go, but Microsoft’s Azure technology will help.

The partnership also benefits Microsoft, as the company has been looking to expand out into space. “SpaceX is of course the name that people immediately think of when they think of innovation and the evolution that’s occurring to bring space technology into the 21st century,” said Tom Keane, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of Azure Global.

SpaceX already has hundreds of Starlink satellites out in space, but only enough to provide its service in a handful of locations. Leadership over at SpaceX also spoke to the new partnership with Microsoft.

“The collaboration that we’re announcing today will allow us to work together to deliver new offerings for both the public and the private sector to deliver connectivity through Starlink for use on Azure,” shared Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX president and COO. Many are also seeing this move as a way for Microsoft to compete with Amazon, as the megacorporation offers a similar service through AWS.

Microsoft has been quite busy with its deals and partnerships lately. Recently, we saw the company ink a multi-year deal with GameStop to expand its digital and physical offerings. Before that, the company was a major player in talks to acquire TikTok. For the latest on Microsoft and SpaceX, stick with us on Shacknews.