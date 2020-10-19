New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 19, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews. Welcome to another week! Did you have a good weekend? It's been an incredibly busy time in the games industry and it's only going to get more intense as we come to November. There are a lot of great games on the horizon! So, to help you settle in for the night and build your energy for next month, how about we read some articles written on Shacknews? Come on, there are funny things down here for you, too.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Among Us Staff-Battle

The team here at Shacknews had a blast playing Among Us last week. Hopefully there's more Among Us in the future. Maybe we can get a full lobby going?

Chaucer

I love this ballad!

Excel-lent

Spreadsheet jokes are pretty great.

Just a li'l snake

Mad respect to her for remaining so calm.

This damn meme

Robert Pattinson is incredible.

It's just the vibe of it.

It's the constitution. It's Marbo. It's justice. It's law. It's the vibe.

This is locked

Might be time for another Dark Souls replay.

Donate?

Donating is good, just make sure it's going to the right place. Did you know Steven Spohn is raising $1 million for AbleGamers?

Second pizza

Mmmm. I'm getting pizza tonight. I'm so excited. Last pizza I had was in August. I think it's time.

Trick or eat?

Is Pac-Man the real monster?

Seals doing the cancan

That's it. That's the tweet. But seriously, this is adorable. Thanks to Mr. Joe Tirado for sharing this beauty with us.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 19, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad for your viewing pleasure. He's all sleepy here. He got upset I wasn't patting him so he reached out a paw and touched me. Don't worry, he proceeded to get some quality snugs.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

