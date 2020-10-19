Evening Reading - October 19, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews. Welcome to another week! Did you have a good weekend? It's been an incredibly busy time in the games industry and it's only going to get more intense as we come to November. There are a lot of great games on the horizon! So, to help you settle in for the night and build your energy for next month, how about we read some articles written on Shacknews? Come on, there are funny things down here for you, too.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- United States voter registration dates and deadlines for 2020 election
- Amnesia Rebirth review: A desert dance of fear & love
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination preview - Despicable me
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 review: More exclusive shindig
- ScourgeBringer review: Shmup-like rogue-lite
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit review: Kitchen cruiser
- Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of October 19, 2020
- U.S. Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hosting Among Us Stream to raise voter awareness
- Fallout: New Vegas celebrates its 10th anniversary
- Pokemon Go's annual Halloween event begins this week
- PS4 Black Lives Matter theme now available for free
- Haunting of Verdansk event adds Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Saw content to Warzone
- The Long Dark reveals Escape the Darkwalker Halloween event & new region coming December
- NBA 2K21 adds unskippable ads just a month after release
- XIII remake trailer showcases the weapons & gadgets of the game
- Gabe Newell may be meeting with New Zealand leadership to discuss relocating Valve
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Among Us Staff-Battle
The team here at Shacknews had a blast playing Among Us last week. Hopefully there's more Among Us in the future. Maybe we can get a full lobby going?
Chaucer
And ye maye aske yowerself, 'How do Ich werke thys?'— Chaucer Doth Tweet (@LeVostreGC) October 18, 2020
And ye maye aske yowerself, 'Wher ys that large destrier?'
And ye maye tell yowerself, 'Thys nys nat my beautiful castle!'
And ye maye tell yowerself, 'Thys nys nat my swift goshawk!
I love this ballad!
Excel-lent
I, for one, love a good spreadsheet joke. Source unknown. pic.twitter.com/Y9sYFk1Sj2— Brian Crecente (@crecenteb) October 18, 2020
Spreadsheet jokes are pretty great.
Just a li'l snake
On a *scale* of no worries to HELL NO, which would you be in this sssscenario? 🐍 pic.twitter.com/QVw01MTngL— Queensland Police (@QldPolice) October 16, 2020
Mad respect to her for remaining so calm.
This damn meme
Morning....#GodofWar pic.twitter.com/3A11EOOtax— OBlackThunderO ❄️🥶⚡ (@BT_BlackThunder) October 17, 2020
Robert Pattinson is incredible.
It's just the vibe of it.
me: i don't mean to be rude, this is your place and all, but i actually have a playlist that might help the vibe.. can i get the aux cord— phil (@PhilJamesson) October 17, 2020
judge: no
prosecutor: objection
judge: ...on what grounds
prosecutor: the vibe blows
It's the constitution. It's Marbo. It's justice. It's law. It's the vibe.
This is locked
October 17, 2020
Might be time for another Dark Souls replay.
Donate?
holy shit ive never thought of this when a store asks me to donate after they've ringed up my stuff pic.twitter.com/ZUW5pNSTKx— ian (@noodleheadtv) October 15, 2020
Donating is good, just make sure it's going to the right place. Did you know Steven Spohn is raising $1 million for AbleGamers?
Second pizza
Mmmm. I'm getting pizza tonight. I'm so excited. Last pizza I had was in August. I think it's time.
Trick or eat?
Is Pac-Man the real monster?
Seals doing the cancan
at long last, my completed thesis film: phoque cancan. featuring seals, boucing to the cancan. please enjoy, as i put all the love i have for seals into this pic.twitter.com/gMHbdLQFy7— ad '500 feral seals' peegeepee (@ad_PGP) October 18, 2020
That's it. That's the tweet. But seriously, this is adorable. Thanks to Mr. Joe Tirado for sharing this beauty with us.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 19, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad for your viewing pleasure. He's all sleepy here. He got upset I wasn't patting him so he reached out a paw and touched me. Don't worry, he proceeded to get some quality snugs.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
