Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of October 19, 2020

Everything you need to know to tune in to this week's Shacknews' livestreams.
Josh Hawkins
It’s time for another week of Shacknews curated streams and this week we’ve got some real good stuff heading your way. From our weekly shows like The Shacknews Dump to this weekend’s next entry of the Shacknews Stimulus Games, there’s plenty to look forward to, so let's dive right in.

As always, all Shacknews livestreams will take place on the official Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch via the embed we've included below.

If you want to tune in, you can also take a look at the schedule we've included in the table below. All times are included for each show, so make sure you hop on over and enjoy the fun and games with us.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule
Stream Name When to Watch
Indie-licious with TJ Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT
Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT
The Stevetendo Show Monday at 6 p.m. PT
The Stevetendo Show Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT
The Stevetendo Show Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT
Skankcore 64 Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT
Pop! Goes the Culture! Thursday at 1 p.m PT
The Dump Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT
Shacknews Stimulus Games: Nerdcore Edition 4 Saturday at 1:30 p.m. PT

We've got a ton of great content coming your way this week. Make sure you don't miss out. You can support the streams by hanging out, or even by subscribing with your Twitch Prime subscription. Those who want to take the extra step can also check out our Mercury page for even more info about subscribing and supporting the website.

As always, thank you for all your support and we look forward to seeing you around.

