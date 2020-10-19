Pokemon Go's annual Halloween event begins this week Players can jump in this week and start collecting extra candy and Ghost-type Pokemon throughout the coming weeks.

Pokemon Go fans can celebrate as the annual Halloween event is set to begin this week.

The annual event, which is officially kicking off on October 23, 2020, at 6 p.m. PT, will allow players to take part in three mini-events. In the official announcement post, Pokemon Go creator, Niantic Labs, breaks down the update and the features that players can take part in. The event was teased earlier this month on the official Twitter.

The big features of the update include more appearances from Ghost-type Pokemon. This includes out in the wild, as well as in raids. Ghost-type Pokemon will also have a higher chance of hatching from eggs, making it much easier to acquire them during this time. We’ve broken down the full list of features as seen on the official site, so please take a look:

Ghost-type Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild, will be featured in raids, and will be hatching more frequently from Eggs.

This year, Gengar and Sableye will be wearing costumes! Face off with costumed Gengar in raids and keep an eye out for costumed Sableye in the wild—it may even hatch from an Egg!

Galarian Yamask will appear in Pokémon GO for the first time! Complete the new Halloween 2020 Special Research, A Spooky Message Unmasked, to help Professor Willow uncover the mysteries surrounding this Pokémon.

Spiritomb can be encountered by completing certain Field Research tasks and by completing the new Halloween 2020 Special Research story, A Spooky Message Unmasked. If you’re lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one!

Trainers who completed the Mega Buddy Challenge Timed Research will be able to participate in exclusive Timed Research that will reward Gengar Mega Energy.

Darkrai will be featured in five-star raids!

Enjoy Halloween-themed Field Research tasks!

New avatar items will be available in the Style Shop! Get dressed for Halloween with a Pikachu Mask, Gengar Onesie, Sableye Goggles, Sableye Mask, or Banette Mask! You can also try out the new Spooky Pose!

Keep those eyes peeled for the Creepy Crate, Boo Bundle, and Pumpkin Pack boxes in the shop!

Take a snapshot for some spooky surprises!

You can dive into the update this week and it will run until November 3, 2020, at 6 p.m. PT. For more info, make sure you keep your eyes glued to our Pokemon Go topic.