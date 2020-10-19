New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Haunting of Verdansk event adds Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Saw content to Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is getting in on the Halloween fun with some scary new additions to the battle royale.
Donovan Erskine
Halloween is right around the corner, which means it's time for spooky events to start popping up in various video games. Hit battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone is joining the fun, with a frightful new event. Titled The Haunting of Verdansk, this event adds new content themed around some iconic horror movie villains. The event will also introduce zombies to the battle royale.

Developer Infinity Ward announced The Haunting of Verdansk with a scary new trailer posted to the Call of Duty YouTube channel. In the trailer, Verdansk is transformed into a dark hellscape with its new nighttime variant. As for gameplay, this Halloween event will add some spooky new modes. Zombie Royale will add undead creatures to Warzone, adding another layer of threat on top of the other 150 players.

In the trailer, Infinity Ward reveals the slew of new cosmetics coming to Warzone as a part of the Halloween event. Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Jigsaw from Saw will both be joining the fray with new cosmetics. These skins can be purchased from the store, and also come with some unique weapon skins and items. The Haunting of Verdansk also includes a trick or treat reward system that will grant players blueprints for themed personalization items.

The Haunting of Verdansk and all of its scary goodness will arrive in Call of Duty: Warzone on October 20 and will conclude on November 3. With Halloween upon us, a number of games are introducing new seasonal events. It can be hard to keep track of, so we’ve actually compiled a list of every video game Halloween event in 2020. For the latest news and updates on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, stay right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

