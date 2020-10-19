Rumor: Doom Eternal Ancient Gods DLC trailer leaks online Just a day before its launch, it looks like a new trailer for Doom Eternal's Ancient Gods DLC has leaked.

Doom Eternal launched earlier this year, the second installment in Bethesda’s reboot of the classic franchise. Though it didn’t receive the same praise of its 2016 predecessor, responses were still positive. More content is set to hit Doom Eternal with the Ancient Gods DLC. Just one day before part one of the expansion launches, a new trailer for Ancient Gods has leaked online.

An alleged unreleased trailer for Doom Eternal’s Ancient Gods DLC began to surface on the internet on October 19. Several users tried to upload the trailer to YouTube, but were met with copyright claims. However, the trailer can still be viewed on Streamable.

In the leaked trailer we get a better sense of the story and locations in Ancient Gods. This DLC will expand the story, taking the slayer to brand new areas. In the leaked trailer, we see an underwater area filled with deadly sharks. There’s also a massive tentacle that shoots from the water, potentially teasing a new boss battle in the DLC. Of course, the trailer has no shortage of head-bashing rock and roll coupled with that over-the-top violence that the Doom franchise is known for.

It should be noted that this trailer should be treated as a rumor until officially shared or addressed by Bethesda or Id Software. With part one of the DLC going live tomorrow, it’s likely that this is a launch trailer, intended to be posted within the next few days.

If you missed out on Doom Eternal earlier this year, you’re in luck. The game was recently added to Xbox Game Pass. Count on Shacknews for the latest news and updates on Doom Eternal and its upcoming expansions.