Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege coming to Xbox Game Pass Ubisoft's FPS will be the next big addition to Game Pass on console and Android.

Microsoft continues to scout new titles to beef up the Xbox Game Pass library. While the recent ZeniMax and Bethesda acquisitions will add a crop of new content to the platform, Microsoft is still inking deals with third parties to make Game Pass an irresistible deal. One of the most popular shooters in the world will be joining the platform, as it's been announced that Rainbow Six Siege will be coming to Game Pass on console and Android.

Microsoft first teased the addition with a post to its Twitter account a few days ago. The company posted an image of a castle being sieged, with six rainbows arching over it. If that wasn’t clear enough, the company made a proper announcement to Xbox Wire on October 19. Rainbow Six Siege will be available on Game Pass starting on October 22.

Rainbow Six Siege will be available not only on Xbox consoles, but on Android devices via the recently launched cloud gaming services. Cloud gaming is available to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers and allows them to fully stream and play various titles from the service on a mobile device.

Rainbow Six first released five years ago to lukewarm responses. Over the past half decade, Ubisoft has continuously updated the game and supplied its player base with new content and features. Now, Rainbow Six Siege is not only the best-selling game in the series, but one of Ubisoft’s best selling titles overall. The game has also become a wildly popular esport.

Joining Xbox Game Pass means that the competitive shooter will be able to reach an even more wider audience. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like there’s any plans to bring the game to Game Pass on PC. For those that have yet to give Rainbow Six Siege a whirl, you can do so for free on October 22.