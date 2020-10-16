Evening Reading - October 16, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews. You've done it. You made it to Friday. What a week, hey? You've done well and you deserve to take some time to relax over the next couple of days. But before you disassociate from the world for two days, let's take a moment together. How about we look over some articles posted on Shacknews today, and then take a stroll through some memes? And again, please, register to vote. I'm counting on you.
- United States voter registration dates and deadlines for 2020 election
- Nintendo celebrates Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit by recreating a classic track
- Ghost of Tsushima update 1.1 adds co-op & lets you pet the dog
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 18: Disco Elysium anniversary
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 16: Xbox Hall of Fame
- Xur's location and wares for October 16, 2020 - Destiny 2
- A NYC first responder was the first consumer to go hands-on with the Xbox Series X
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition gets pre-order trailer ahead of November launch date
- Starcraft 2 development is coming to a close following its tenth anniversary
- Disco Elysium gets unexpected console news on its first anniversary
- Confirmed launch titles - Xbox Series X/S
- Marvel's Avengers pushes back Kate Bishop DLC and delays next-gen launch
- Analogue Duo will bring TurboGrafx-16, PC Engine, and more into an all-in-one system
- Ubisoft announces that Assassin's Creed Valhalla has gone gold
- League of Legends: Wild Rift beta coming to North America in Spring 2021
- Rocket League adds Pelé-themed items to celebrate soccer icon's 80th birthday
- CD Projekt RED to release exclusive Cyberpunk 2077 comic through GOG.com
Game Maker's Toolkit is an excellent channel
The insights into game design practices and methods is incredibly enlightening. I always walk away with a bit more knowledge after watching one of these.
Mario Kart Live made better with pets
Lmfaoooo bro Mario Kart Live is hilariously better with dogs and cats pic.twitter.com/uWZqigmAYo— Bear (@BearUNLV) October 16, 2020
Some real-life moving obstacles make courses all the more dynamic.
Chirp!
One of the smallest and most adorable birds around, the Ruby-crowned Kinglet. pic.twitter.com/1YborbAvRd— Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) October 16, 2020
Look at this tiny little thing. Cute!
Oooh, another Steam sale you say?
Yep pic.twitter.com/rhJyVcAUtE— SegaMasterTim (@Segamastertim) October 15, 2020
As for games you need to play right this minute, there's Disco Elysium. Which, coincidentally, is on sale right now! Have a cool video someone made of Disco Elysium.
@caseykfrey that’s what’s up 🕺#DiscoElysium pic.twitter.com/R4HhLQOvh5— Timo Albert (@TheTimoAlbert) October 15, 2020
Love the dance.
Shack staff played Among Us
The Shacknews #AmongUs stream in a nutshell. pic.twitter.com/hMO3pYuwi1— Ozzie Mejia (Socially Distant) (@Ozz_Mejia) October 16, 2020
Allegiances were tested. New bonds forged.
Against all odds, I won with @GregBurke85. pic.twitter.com/HwJFu2lVvh— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) October 16, 2020
Having an Impostor on your team that's never been an Impostor before sure is tough. Here's a guide on how to be an Impostor if you're struggling.
iPhone 5G
Who did this 😂😂#AppleEvent #5G#Apple #5Gsfor5G#Apple12 #iPhone #Memes#iOS14 #iPhone12Pro #iPhone12 #iPhone12ProMax pic.twitter.com/KueMxsV9dO— OnlyTechAE (@OnlyTechAE) October 15, 2020
I wonder what the main selling point of the iPhone 5G is? I mean, iPhone 12. Speaking of which, did Apple do a good job of selling you on the iPhone 12? Come and let us know in this week's Shack Chat.
Friday Thoughts
fruits that do not live up to their names:— eli the pumpkin pie (@jazz_inmypants) October 15, 2020
passionfruit
grapefruit
honeydew
dragonfruit
fruits that do live up to their names:
orange
Gotta love a good color.
Clink-clink-clink
"Ugh it's not fair, why does plate mail give disadvantage on Stealth rolls?"— Haunter Boo-nd (@BondHunterBond) October 15, 2020
Plate Mail: (Sound on 🔊) pic.twitter.com/ScyR2kT3O3
I don't know what's going on here, but it is my aestheitc.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 16, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening. This is how he loves to sleep sometimes, with his face smooshed into a blanket. He's so beautiful and such a sweet boy. I love him.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
