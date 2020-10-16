Evening Reading - October 16, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews. You've done it. You made it to Friday. What a week, hey? You've done well and you deserve to take some time to relax over the next couple of days. But before you disassociate from the world for two days, let's take a moment together. How about we look over some articles posted on Shacknews today, and then take a stroll through some memes? And again, please, register to vote. I'm counting on you.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Game Maker's Toolkit is an excellent channel

The insights into game design practices and methods is incredibly enlightening. I always walk away with a bit more knowledge after watching one of these.

Mario Kart Live made better with pets

Lmfaoooo bro Mario Kart Live is hilariously better with dogs and cats pic.twitter.com/uWZqigmAYo — Bear (@BearUNLV) October 16, 2020

Some real-life moving obstacles make courses all the more dynamic.

Chirp!

One of the smallest and most adorable birds around, the Ruby-crowned Kinglet. pic.twitter.com/1YborbAvRd — Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) October 16, 2020

Look at this tiny little thing. Cute!

Oooh, another Steam sale you say?

As for games you need to play right this minute, there's Disco Elysium. Which, coincidentally, is on sale right now! Have a cool video someone made of Disco Elysium.

Love the dance.

Shack staff played Among Us

Allegiances were tested. New bonds forged.

Having an Impostor on your team that's never been an Impostor before sure is tough. Here's a guide on how to be an Impostor if you're struggling.

iPhone 5G

I wonder what the main selling point of the iPhone 5G is? I mean, iPhone 12. Speaking of which, did Apple do a good job of selling you on the iPhone 12? Come and let us know in this week's Shack Chat.

Friday Thoughts

fruits that do not live up to their names:



passionfruit

grapefruit

honeydew

dragonfruit



fruits that do live up to their names:



orange — eli the pumpkin pie (@jazz_inmypants) October 15, 2020

Gotta love a good color.

Clink-clink-clink

"Ugh it's not fair, why does plate mail give disadvantage on Stealth rolls?"



Plate Mail: (Sound on 🔊) pic.twitter.com/ScyR2kT3O3 — Haunter Boo-nd (@BondHunterBond) October 15, 2020

I don't know what's going on here, but it is my aestheitc.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 16, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening. This is how he loves to sleep sometimes, with his face smooshed into a blanket. He's so beautiful and such a sweet boy. I love him.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.