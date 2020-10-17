Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Staff Shackbattle Super Challenge 5 The Shacknews Stimulus games are here again for another round of competition and excitement.

We here at Shacknews love electronic sports. So much so, that we originally planned to host a number of esports tournaments across the United States throughout 2020. Unfortunately, 2020… went south. With no choice but to cancel all in-person events, we decided that we still wanted to host esports events this year. Thus the Shacknews Stimulus Games were born, a series of tournaments held remotely and broadcasted from our Twitch channel. Each Saturday, different groups get together and face off in various video games to determine one true winner. The latest episode of the Stimulus Games goes down today and features none other than the Shack Staff!

This isn’t that Shacknews staff’s first (Stimulus Games) rodeo. The group has gone head to head on four different occasions, each yielding a new victor. The fifth installment of the Shack Staff’s Stimulus Games saga will take place today, October 17, at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. You can catch the fun over on our official Twitch channel. If you don’t feel like leaving Shacknews.com, you can stay and watch the event right here using the embed below.

This episode will feature three different games: Rocket League, Brawlhalla, and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid. With four tournaments worth of history, there are certainly some narratives and storylines to pay attention going into today’s matches. The latest Shack Staff battle ended with a 3-way Brawlhalla match for the crown, where News Editor TJ Denzer emerged the champion. Will TJ once again defend his title in Brawlhalla? Will Greg score a goal in Rocket League? There’s only one way to find out.

If you enjoy today’s show, consider subscribing to Shacknews on Twitch using your free Prime Gaming subscription. Follow us on YouTube for more video content and be sure to stick with us for the latest and greatest in esports. If you enjoy our editorial content, we advise you to click on that cute pomeranian to the left and check out Shacknews Merucury.