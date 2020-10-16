New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo celebrates Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit by recreating a classic track

Nintendo pays homage to a classic Mario Kart track to celebrate the launch of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.
Donovan Erskine
1

The Mario Kart franchise is expanding to our real world with the release of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. This game utilizes a hybrid of physical cars and gates with digital technology to create a unique Mario Kart experience. Players can place gates around their home to create their own special racetracks, and then play on them using their Switch console. To commemorate the game’s release, Nintendo recreated the original Mario Circuit 1 track from the NES game.

The Mario Kart franchise has seen a ton of new entries and change over the years, but long-time fans will remember Mario Circuit 1 from the original Mario Kart. Though a simple layout, Mario Circuit 1 became a staple of the franchise. So simple in fact, that Nintendo was able to recreate the track in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit using the physical gates and checkpoints. They filmed a timelapse of the building process and posted it to the Nintendo Twitter account, which can be viewed below.

Of course, Nintendo utilized some extra pieces that aren’t included with the game in order to really capture the aesthetic of the classic track. That being said, this still is a great example of how creative players can be with the new hybrid Mario Kart game. While it’s fun and exciting to build your own unique levels, it can be equally exciting trying to recreate classic Mario Kart levels right in your own home. 

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is available now for $99 USD and requires a Nintendo Switch to play. If you’re jumping into the game, you may be wondering how exactly multiplayer works in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. In such a case, Shacknews has you covered. Stick with us for the latest news and updates on Nintendo and its wide world of properties.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

