Shacknews Dump - October 16, 2020 On today's Shacknews Dump, we somberly salute a classic competitive game, gently shrug on a newly revealed iPhone, and talk about more of the hottest gaming and tech news.

It’s Friday, y’all. Let your hair down, slight the belt a relieving notch, relax… and join us in letting loose with another Shacknews Dump as we watch the curtain draw on the king of real-time strategy, wonder who is buying the iPhone 12, and much more.

On this October 16 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we’ve got a bit of a somber subject to hit. It’s weird thinking that StarCraft 2 did so much to carry the torch of real-time strategy for so long. Weird but true. As Blizzard closes down active development on it, we bid our farewells to new StarCraft 2 content and look forward to what comes next. Speaking of what comes next, Apple revealed the new iPhone 12 recently. 5G, 5G, and also 5G were featured during the event, but we’ll focus in on the 5G aspect, as well as who this phone will actually be for at launch.

All these topics and more are headed your way as we go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET with all of the hottest gaming news.

Here’s what’s coming on today’s edition of the Shacknews Dump.

As we salute the old, question the new, and everything in between in the world of gaming, get ready to tune in as we go live with the Shacknews Dump shortly.