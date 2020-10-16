CD Projekt RED to release exclusive Cyberpunk 2077 comic through GOG.com The Cyberpunk 2077 brand will be expanding even further with the release of a new digital comic.

Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t even out yet, but the brand has already become immensely popular. So much so, that developer CD Projekt RED has begun spreading it beyond the realm of video games. We already know that a Cyberpunk 2077 anime is in the works, and now, the property is getting a digital comic from GOG.

GOG announced the new Cyberpunk 2077 digital comic on its official website on October 16. “With the release of Cyberpunk 2077 coming on November 19th, our offer becomes even better. We're excited to reveal the exclusive digital comic that will be available for everyone who buys the game on GOG.COM.” Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on a multitude of platforms, but this bonus goodie will surely incentivise players to consider picking up the RPG on GOG.

Titled Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams, this digital comic is 50-pages long and centers around a couple of scavengers in Night City. Named Tasha and Mirek, these will be our protagonists for this special edition issue. The story finds the duo with conflicting goals. While Mirek sees an opportunity to elevate and upgrade himself, Tasha looks to become a famous gangster.

We learned a bunch of new details about the scavengers of Night City in a past episode of Night City Wire, which focused on the gangs of Cyberpunk 2077. This group is known to kidnap/attack people for their tech and cyberware. Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams will be available on November 19 on GOG for players that purchase teh RPG. For more Cyberpunk 2077 news as we await our arrival to Night City, keep it tuned to Shacknews.