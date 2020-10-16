New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ubisoft announces that Assassin's Creed Valhalla has gone gold

The latest entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise is ready to go for it's November launch.
Donovan Erskine
1

Like several other gaming companies, Ubisoft is gearing up to roll out its biggest titles of the year as we transition into the Holiday season. Both Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are set to headline Ubisoft’s Fall offerings, and the company has just shared new details about the latter. Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has gone gold.

Ubisoft shared the news via the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account. For those unfamiliar, going gold means that the 1.0 version of a game has been completed and printed. Therefore, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is completed and ready to release on November 10, the same day as the Xbox Series X. Of course, development on the game isn’t finished entirely, as Ubisoft will still work to address bugs and add new content down the line.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the third game in the rebooted era of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Starting with Origins and continuing with Odyssey, these titles take the Assassin’s Creed series in a much more RPG-heavy direction, with stealth playing less of a factor. They also ditch Desmond in favor of new protagonist Layla Hassan, who acts as the connective tissue for the newer games. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set in 9th century Europe, during the viking invasion of England.

We here at Shacknews had the chance to play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla early and quite liked it. With the busiest month for games upon us, more and more titles are going gold. We recently heard of both Cyberpunk 2077 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales hitting the milestone. Stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest Ubisoft and other gaming news.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

