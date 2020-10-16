Ubisoft announces that Assassin's Creed Valhalla has gone gold The latest entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise is ready to go for it's November launch.

Like several other gaming companies, Ubisoft is gearing up to roll out its biggest titles of the year as we transition into the Holiday season. Both Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are set to headline Ubisoft’s Fall offerings, and the company has just shared new details about the latter. Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has gone gold.

Ubisoft shared the news via the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account. For those unfamiliar, going gold means that the 1.0 version of a game has been completed and printed. Therefore, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is completed and ready to release on November 10, the same day as the Xbox Series X. Of course, development on the game isn’t finished entirely, as Ubisoft will still work to address bugs and add new content down the line.

We're extremely proud to share that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has gone gold! 🎺



On behalf of everyone working on the game, we can't wait to see how your own Viking saga unfolds.



Your journey to glory starts on November 10. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/jeAcOSMHO3 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) October 16, 2020

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the third game in the rebooted era of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Starting with Origins and continuing with Odyssey, these titles take the Assassin’s Creed series in a much more RPG-heavy direction, with stealth playing less of a factor. They also ditch Desmond in favor of new protagonist Layla Hassan, who acts as the connective tissue for the newer games. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set in 9th century Europe, during the viking invasion of England.

We here at Shacknews had the chance to play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla early and quite liked it. With the busiest month for games upon us, more and more titles are going gold. We recently heard of both Cyberpunk 2077 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales hitting the milestone. Stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest Ubisoft and other gaming news.