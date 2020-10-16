Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 18: Disco Elysium anniversary

Would you believe that it's been a year since Disco Elysium released? This game took a lot of people by surprise, including us here at Shacknews. It finished high on our Game of the Year list last year and it's a game that's continued to warm our hearts. But maybe you're one of those people who haven't played it yet. You should change that and pick it up as part of this weekend's Steam sale.

Steam is also continuing its Sega anniversary sale, so if you haven't had a chance to pick up your favorite game from the Sonic, Yakuza, and Total War franchises or games like Two Point Hospital, Alien: Isolation, and others, you still have time to do so.

Elsewhere, if you want a new release for less than full price, you're going to want to stop at Green Man Gaming this weekend. Star Wars Squadrons, The Jackbox Party Pack 7, and Space Crew are among the releases that have had their normal prices slashed, so be sure to check those out.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle and select from the following games: The Walking Dead: The Final Season, YouTubers Life, Verdun, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Biped, Ittle Dew 2, Home Sweet Home, The House of Da Vinci, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Ultimate Edition, Mordheim: City of the Damned, Lovecraft's Untold Stories, Iron Marines, My Lovely Daughter, Chasm, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Panty Party, Earthlock, SWINE HD Remaster, Battlefleet Gothic Armada, and Life is Strange. Select 3 for $9.99 or 5 for $16.65. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $3.99 for DiRT 4, Ancestors Legacy, Redeemer: Enhanced Edition, GRID 2019, Streets of Red: Devil's Dare Deluxe, Zombie Night Terror, and Hard Reset Redux. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $20.59 for all three Cook, Serve, Delicious games, including the new Cook, Serve, Delicious 3. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of October, select between Tropico 6: El Prez Edition, Autonauts: Age of Enlightenment, The Sunless Bundle, Iron Danger, Shadows: Awakening, Fae Tactics, Fantasy Blacksmith, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Goat of Duty, The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day, Basement, and Lightmatter. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before November 6.

Pay $1 or more for Stick Fight: The Game, Divekick, and Nidhogg. Pay more than the average $4.00 for Absolver, Overgrowth, and RWBY: Grimm Eclipse. Pay $10 or more to also receive Injustice 2. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Smoke and Sacrifice, Idle Champions: Celeste's Starter Pack, and Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition. Pay more than the average $4.85 for Talisman: Digital Edition (w/the Frostmarch, Sacred Pool, and The City expansions), Battlezone Gold Edition, Portal Knights, and Stronghold 2: Steam Edition. Pay $10 or more to also receive DiRT Rally 2.0, Ogre, and Portal Knights: Elves, Rogues, and Rifts. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Worms, Worms Blast, Worms Crazy Golf, and Worms Pinball. Pay more than the average $9.47 for Worms Reloaded (w/pre-order Forts & Hats, Puzzle Pack, Forts Pack, Time Attack Pack, and Retro Pack DLCs) and Worms Ultimate Mayhem (w/Customization Pack DLC). Pay $12 or more to also receive the Worms Ultimate Mayhem Multiplayer Pack, Worms Revolution, Worms Clan Wars, Worms Armageddon, and Worms World Party Remastered. Pay $17 or more to also receive Worms W.M.D., the Worms Revolution Season Pass, and a 10% discount on pre-orders for Worms Rumble. These activate on Steam.

Origin

The Sims 4 - $4.99 (75% off) (All expansions and DLCs also on sale)

Ubisoft Store

Steam