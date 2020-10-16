Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 18: Disco Elysium anniversary

Would you believe that it's been a year since Disco Elysium released? This game took a lot of people by surprise, including us here at Shacknews. It finished high on our Game of the Year list last year and it's a game that's continued to warm our hearts. But maybe you're one of those people who haven't played it yet. You should change that and pick it up as part of this weekend's Steam sale.
Steam is also continuing its Sega anniversary sale, so if you haven't had a chance to pick up your favorite game from the Sonic, Yakuza, and Total War franchises or games like Two Point Hospital, Alien: Isolation, and others, you still have time to do so.
Elsewhere, if you want a new release for less than full price, you're going to want to stop at Green Man Gaming this weekend. Star Wars Squadrons, The Jackbox Party Pack 7, and Space Crew are among the releases that have had their normal prices slashed, so be sure to check those out.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs - FREE until 10/22
- Kingdom New Lands - FREE until 10/22
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
- Killing Floor 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle and select from the following games: The Walking Dead: The Final Season, YouTubers Life, Verdun, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Biped, Ittle Dew 2, Home Sweet Home, The House of Da Vinci, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Ultimate Edition, Mordheim: City of the Damned, Lovecraft's Untold Stories, Iron Marines, My Lovely Daughter, Chasm, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Panty Party, Earthlock, SWINE HD Remaster, Battlefleet Gothic Armada, and Life is Strange. Select 3 for $9.99 or 5 for $16.65. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $3.99 for DiRT 4, Ancestors Legacy, Redeemer: Enhanced Edition, GRID 2019, Streets of Red: Devil's Dare Deluxe, Zombie Night Terror, and Hard Reset Redux. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $20.59 for all three Cook, Serve, Delicious games, including the new Cook, Serve, Delicious 3. These activate on Steam.
- The Sherlock Holmes Collection [Steam] - $5.99 (85% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $28.19 (53% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.07 (60% off)
- Ubisoft Legends Sale
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.59 (62% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [UPlay] - $14.39 (76% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $16.79 (72% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn [UPlay] - $9.59 (76% off)
- Anno 1800 [UPlay] - $22.79 (62% off)
- More from Fanatical's Ubisoft Legends Sale.
- LEGO Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 [Steam] - $4.59 (77% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World [Steam] - $4.59 (77% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens [Steam] - $4.59 (77% off)
- More from Fanatical's LEGO Sale.
- Jackbox Games Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- More from the Fanatical Jackbox Games Sale.
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $14.79 (63% off)
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $12.28 (69% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition [Steam] - $2.99 (85% off)
- Hitman GO: Definitive Edition [Steam] - $1.43 (82% off)
GamersGate
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Far Cry 5 [UPlay] - $10.20 (83% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence [Steam] - $15.30 (66% off)
- The Banner Saga 3 [Steam] - $8.75 (65% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $13.49 (46% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $9.90 (67% off)
- Kartkraft [Steam] - $10.49 (48% off)
GOG.com
- Deep Silver Publisher Weekend
- Metro Exodus - $15.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered - $3.99 (80% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition - $14.99 (25% off)
- More from the GOG.com Deep Silver Publisher Weekend.
- Spelunky - $2.24 (85% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $11.99 (40% off)
- Banished - $6.79 (66% off)
- The Curse of Monkey Island - $3.49 (65% off)
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck's Revenge - $3.49 (65% off)
- The Secret of Monkey Island Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Escape from Monkey Island - $3.49 (50% off)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tooth and Tail - $2.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $22.13 (26% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $35.19 (12% off)
- Space Crew [Steam] - $13.59 (32% off)
- Cook, Serve, Delicious Pack [Steam] - $18.53 (57% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Secret of Mana [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $18.00 (70% off)
- Hitman 2 Gold Edition [Steam] - $22.50 (77% off)
- Mad Max [Steam] - $3.75 (81% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $12.87 (68% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of October, select between Tropico 6: El Prez Edition, Autonauts: Age of Enlightenment, The Sunless Bundle, Iron Danger, Shadows: Awakening, Fae Tactics, Fantasy Blacksmith, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Goat of Duty, The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day, Basement, and Lightmatter. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before November 6.
Pay $1 or more for Stick Fight: The Game, Divekick, and Nidhogg. Pay more than the average $4.00 for Absolver, Overgrowth, and RWBY: Grimm Eclipse. Pay $10 or more to also receive Injustice 2. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Smoke and Sacrifice, Idle Champions: Celeste's Starter Pack, and Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition. Pay more than the average $4.85 for Talisman: Digital Edition (w/the Frostmarch, Sacred Pool, and The City expansions), Battlezone Gold Edition, Portal Knights, and Stronghold 2: Steam Edition. Pay $10 or more to also receive DiRT Rally 2.0, Ogre, and Portal Knights: Elves, Rogues, and Rifts. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Worms, Worms Blast, Worms Crazy Golf, and Worms Pinball. Pay more than the average $9.47 for Worms Reloaded (w/pre-order Forts & Hats, Puzzle Pack, Forts Pack, Time Attack Pack, and Retro Pack DLCs) and Worms Ultimate Mayhem (w/Customization Pack DLC). Pay $12 or more to also receive the Worms Ultimate Mayhem Multiplayer Pack, Worms Revolution, Worms Clan Wars, Worms Armageddon, and Worms World Party Remastered. Pay $17 or more to also receive Worms W.M.D., the Worms Revolution Season Pass, and a 10% discount on pre-orders for Worms Rumble. These activate on Steam.
- Build Your Own LEGO Bundle from over a dozen games already on sale. Buy three to get 80% off of your purchase, four to get 83% off of your purchase, and five to get 85% off of your purchase. Select between LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition, LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition, LEGO Batman Trilogy, The LEGO Movie Videogame, LEGO DC Super-Villains, LEGO Batman: The Videogame, LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Premium Edition, LEGO Marvel's Avengers, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, LEGO Jurassic World, The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game, LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens, LEGO Worlds, The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4, LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7, and LEGO City Undercover. These activate on Steam.
- Age of Empires: Definitive Editions I + II [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Rockstar Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.99 (57% off)
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition [Rockstar] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Bully: Scholarship Edition [Rockstar] - $5.24 (65% off)
- Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition [Rockstar] - $10.49 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Rockstar Sale.
- Indie Mega Week 20 Sale
- SUPERHOT: Mind Control Delete [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Katana ZERO [Steam] - $10.04 (33% off)
- The Messenger [Steam] - $3.99 (80% off)
- Tacoma [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shadow Warrior 2 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Hyper Light Drifter [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Indie Mega Week 20 Sale.
- Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins [UPlay] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered [UPlay] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy [UPlay] - $7.49 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale.
- 2K Publisher Sale
- XCOM Chimera Squad [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $39.34 (67% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $24.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's 2K Publisher Sale.
- Stellaris [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
Origin
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (75% off) (All expansions and DLCs also on sale)
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $19.80 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $18.00 (70% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition - $54.99 (45% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $12.00 (80% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $10.00 (80% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Steep - $6.00 (80% off)
Steam
- Disco Elysium - $27.99 (30% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Carrion - $14.99 (25% off)
- Trials of Mana - $34.99 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- SEGA 60th Anniversary Sale
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - FREE TO KEEP (Must claim before October 19 at 10AM PT)
- Persona 4 Golden - $15.99 (20% off)
- Total War: Warhammer II - $20.39 (66% off)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms - $40.19 (33% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $10.49 (70% off)
- Sonic Mania - $4.99 (75% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- Company of Heroes 2 - $1.00 (95% off)
- More from Steam's SEGA 60th Anniversary Sale.
- Jackbox Games Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 - $16.24 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $16.24 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack - $12.49 (50% off)
- More from Steam's Jackbox Games Sale.
- Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus - $9.89 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $17.99 (70% off)
- Arma 3 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $21.99 (45% off)
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- L.A. Noire Complete Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Space Crew - $15.99 (20% off) (If you own Bomber Crew, save an additional 10%)
- Secret of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Banner Saga 3 - $8.74 (65% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 18: Disco Elysium anniversary