Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 16: Xbox Hall of Fame

Halloween is coming closer and PlayStation is already in the mood to celebrate. They're holding a big Halloween sale over the next few weeks and it's going to feature games that add to the holiday mood, games that make you want to dress up, and games that just feel right for this time of year. So yes, look for games like Death Stranding, Days Gone, DOOM Eternal, and more to add to your PS4 library before the PS5 releases in a few weeks.
Speaking of new consoles, Xbox has a new one coming out, so they're celebrating by honoring the best from their first party Xbox Studios. That means everything Halo, Gears, Ori, and more are on sale for this weekend. If you don't have Xbox Game Pass, this is the time to pick those games up and have them ready for the Xbox Series X.
Over on the Nintendo side of things, if you don't have Overwatch for your Switch, now's the time to grab it. It's going for half-off right now, but if you still need some convincing, there's a free trial that's happening right now.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Slayaway Camp: Butcher's Cut - FREE!
- Maid of Sker - FREE!
- NBA 2K21 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $31.99 (20% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $29.99 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection (The New Colossus + The New Order + The Old Blood + Youngblood) - $31.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry Insanity Bundle (Far Cry 5 + 4 + 3) - $29.69 (67% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- The Sims 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Xbox Studios Hall of Fame
- Sea of Thieves - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $20.09 (33% off)
- Gears 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition - $20.99 (30% off)
- Halo 5: Guardians - $9.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $27.99 (30% off)
- Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox One Xbox Studios Hall of Fame Sale.
- Retro Fun Sale
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $23.99 (20% off)
- Rare Replay - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $22.49 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $23.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- RAD - $5.99 (70% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Terraria - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox One Retro Fun Sale
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- NBA 2K21 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Halloween Sale
- Death Stranding - $29.99 (25% off)
- Days Gone - $19.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Resident Evil: Raccoon City Edition (RE3 + RE2) - $39.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.99 (20% off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein Alt History Collection (The New Colossus + The New Order + The Old Blood + Youngblood) - $47.99 (40% off)
- MediEvil - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $20.09 (33% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Halloween Sale.
- Games Under $20 Sale
- Concrete Genie - $14.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Crew 2 - $12.49 (75% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $4.49 (85% off)
- Donut County - $5.19 (60% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $9.59 (84% off)
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Need for Speed Payback - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Vampyr - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Five - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off) (FREE TRIAL for Nintendo Switch Online members until 10/20 at 11:59PM PT)
- Trials of Mana - $34.99 (30% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $38.99 (35% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $50.99 (15% off)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $34.99 (30% off)
- Unravel Two - $4.99 (75% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $39.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $31.99 (20% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $39.99 (20% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $39.99 (20% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $29.99 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $19.49 (33% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $16.24 (35% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $7.49 (75% off)
- L.A. Noire - $24.99 (50% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto - $33.49 (33% off)
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Wolf - $10.79 (40% off)
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break - $19.49 (33% off)
- Monster Prom XXL - $9.59 (35% off)
- Dead End Job - $7.64 (55% off)
- Shakedown: Hawaii - $9.99 (50% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn - $4.99 (75% off)
- Mutant Mudds Collection - $1.49 (90% off)
