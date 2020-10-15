Evening Reading - October 15, 2020

Well, well, well. Look who we have here. It's you! The dear readers of Shacknews. Welcome to another Evening Reading: Thursday Edition. You're so very close to the weekend now. Can you taste it? You just have Friday to go, but don't let up now. Keep pushing through. Keep kicking goals. But also, remember to take care of yourself. Stand up and stretch. Take a short walk (wear a mask). After taking care of your mental health, let's look at some of the goodness here on Shacknews and then some hilarious things from the internet.

Play-by-Play by Ray

You can hear the passion in his voice! I love it. I don't even watch these sports and I'm enthralled! Can I get Ray to do play-by-plays of my life?

Home stretch!

Not long until the nightmare of 2020 is over and the sleep paralysis demon of 2021 takes charge.

WHO WOULD CLICK THAT?

HONESTLY, DESPICABLE. WOW. WHY WOULD YOU EVEN DO THAT.

Don't kink shame

Oddish uses Harden.

I forsee a lot of sugar

We've got the chocolate season right now, then it's the turkey and pie season, then it's the next turkey and cake season.

Master Chief and Cortana reimagined

Credit to artist Turtle of Canada via Reddit. Look at that attention to detail. I never knew I needed this.

I saw this, so now you must also share in my pain

What is this nonsense? Tell me truly, do you put the cereal in the bowl first or the milk?

Mo' trolleys, mo' problems

Now THIS is a real trolley problem pic.twitter.com/SO0uYnnHDr — Lily Simpson (@ProfessorGutian) October 14, 2020

The Trolley Problem continues to get more complicated.

I love this song!

He was skunk She did mallet pic.twitter.com/eGusofuDwx — eric (@ihatethiskid) October 16, 2020

I bet you pronounced it wrong in your head, too.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 15, 2020.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. My little ginger is curled into a loose pretzel. It's loose so you can still get in for some belly rubs!

