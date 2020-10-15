ShackStream: There's an impostor Among Us, featuring Shack Staff

Among Us has been taking the world by storm over the past several months. Many of us on Staff here have had a blast playing the game with our friends and now we’re all coming together for a special Shack Staff stream.

The stream is set to kick off this afternoon after today’s second episode of Pop! Goes the Culture! featuring our very own and extremely talented Donovan Erskine and Greg Burke. Make sure you tune into both shows on the official Shacknews Twitch channel, where we’ll be getting up to all sorts of intergalactic hjinks.

Greg and Donovan will hit up the channel for the second episode of our newest show, Pop! Goes the Culture! to talk about all the latest culture news and just other interesting things concerning movies, comics, toys, and whatever else they feel like talking about. They’ve got some interesting things on the docket for today’s show. Pop! Goes the Culture! will start around 1 p.m. PDT, or 4 p.m. EDT.

You can tune into the impostor-hunting action with the staff around 3:35 p.m. PDT, or 6:15 p.m. EDT

As always, we hope that you’ll join us for the show today and stick around to watch as the staff faces off against each other in Among Us. You can tune in via the embed above. If you want to support these kind of shows, you can always subscribe to the Twitch channel using your Twitch Prime sub. It’s included with your Amazon Prime subscription and won’t cost you anything extra to show some support for the channel.

If you want to take the extra step, you can also subscribe to our Mercury sub service, which gives you access to downloadable longreads, a warm feeling in your heart, and tons of other great goodies. For more info on that, head over to our Mercury page.

That's it for me. I'm signing off here. See you soon.