Evening Reading - October 14, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews! Wow, you made it to Wednesday. Congratulations, hump day is done and dusted. You know what that means? It's the slide into the weekend. But don't let that slow down your roll. There are still two days left to seize. Two days to do your best. And as we discovered yesterday, all you need to do is "try your beest". Now, let's take a look at what's happening on Shacknews and around the world.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Plumbus X

Advancements in technology can improve every aspect of our lives. The updated Plumbus is sure to make a better world.

Spooky Season

Now let's see him do it with other fruit!

Just happy to be there

"Watch what he does with the eggs, it's incredible."

Blake's kitty cats snuggin'

That looks like a great snuggle.

The Good Feelings

Mmm, yep. That's what I need on a tough day!

WARIO NO

WARIO, YOU SICKO.

They don't call 'em boxing kangaroos for nothing

15 minutes after stepping off the plane when I go to visit @SamuelChandler https://t.co/nfN6zLA43q — Donovan Erskine (@Donimals_) October 14, 2020

A kangaroo will mess you up. As will the drop bears.

Sweet dodge

Phew, almost hit me. Oh, is that the sunrise?

It's Wednesday, which means a photo of Wednesday! But today you get a rare treat, a photo of Rad and Wednesday together! We set up two scratching posts for them to sit on so they can look outside. This was a few years ago, when Rad was still but a tiny kitten.

