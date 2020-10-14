Evening Reading - October 14, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews! Wow, you made it to Wednesday. Congratulations, hump day is done and dusted. You know what that means? It's the slide into the weekend. But don't let that slow down your roll. There are still two days left to seize. Two days to do your best. And as we discovered yesterday, all you need to do is "try your beest". Now, let's take a look at what's happening on Shacknews and around the world.
- United States voter registration dates and deadlines for 2020 election
- Onee Chanbara Origin review: Back for blood
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory hands-on preview: Silly Symphonies
- SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless review: Budget-friendly reliability
- Genshin Impact Impressions: Going beyond Breath of the Waifu
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 9.0.0 patch notes
- Trials of Mana update 1.1.0 patch notes has No Future
- Microsoft makes breakthrough in AI-assisted image captioning
- iPhone 12 preorder, price, and specs
- Sega's 60th anniversary will feature free games, livestreams, interviews and more
- Two Point Hospital gets Culture Shock DLC next week
- Prodeus' new Meltdown level revealed at MIX NEXT
- PUBG Season 9 adds Paramo, a constantly changing map
- Player mods giant Xbox Series X Microsoft HQ into Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
- Action-packed Monster Hunter movie trailer reveals story details
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla will select a default gender for Eivor based on the mission
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta adds 40-player Fireteam mode this weekend
- Floor 13: Deep State gets November release date at MIX NEXT
Plumbus X
Advancements in technology can improve every aspect of our lives. The updated Plumbus is sure to make a better world.
Spooky Season
Now let's see him do it with other fruit!
Just happy to be there
"Watch what he does with the eggs, it's incredible."
Blake's kitty cats snuggin'
That looks like a great snuggle.
The Good Feelings
Mmm, yep. That's what I need on a tough day!
WARIO NO
WARIO, YOU SICKO.
They don't call 'em boxing kangaroos for nothing
15 minutes after stepping off the plane when I go to visit @SamuelChandler https://t.co/nfN6zLA43q— Donovan Erskine (@Donimals_) October 14, 2020
A kangaroo will mess you up. As will the drop bears.
Sweet dodge
October 13, 2020
Phew, almost hit me. Oh, is that the sunrise?
It's Wednesday, which means a photo of Wednesday! But today you get a rare treat, a photo of Rad and Wednesday together! We set up two scratching posts for them to sit on so they can look outside. This was a few years ago, when Rad was still but a tiny kitten.
