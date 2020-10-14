Marvel's Avengers update 1.33 patch notes adds Tachyon Rift missions Marvel's Avengers players are getting a new game mode with today's 1.33 patch, one that will contain the game's first Cosmic Gear.

If you've completed the (noticeably short) Marvel's Avengers campaign, then you're probably looking for more to do in the game. Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics are still looking to add content to its superhero brawler and has added a new mission type called Tachyon Rifts with Wednesday's 1.33 update.

Tachyon Rift missions, featured in the Avenger's Initiative mode, are daily rotating tasks that will see players investigate temporal anomalies. Tachyon storms will rage throughout these missions and they will damage players over time, but they'll also charge their Heroic energy faster. The rewards for these missions are substantial, as players can get their hands on Cosmic Gear for the first time. However, you're going to need to be significantly leveled to take these on. Tachyon Rift missions are only open to characters with a minimum 140 Power Level. Players can begin exploring the Tachyon Rifts by stopping at the new SHIELD Substation Zero Outpost located in the Pacific Northwest region of the War Table.

There are also some massive bug fixes and adjustments featured with today's patch. Here are the full Marvel's Avengers 1.33 patch notes, taken straight from the Marvel's Avengers website.

Marvel's Avengers 1.33 Patch Notes

Reassemble Campaign & Avengers Initiative

Addressed multiple causes of "infinite loading screens".

Multiple crash issues resolved.

Improvements to save data integrity.

Improved reliability of backup saves used immediately after completing the Reassemble Campaign.

Fixed issue that would sometimes cause Abomination to become unresponsive in War Zones.

Reduced how often trapped Inhumans and SHIELD agents will ask for help.

Companions will now help hold an area in War Zone missions during the code validation phase. Note: They still won't activate the small code terminals to prevent them from accidentally messing with your progress.

Improvements to companion assistance when player needs to be revived.

Increased chances of a successful Parry from companions.

Fixed an issue where Thor & Iron Man companions would become stuck in hover.

Movement speed increased in Outposts when in Avengers Initiative.

Remote faction terminals are now available in Outposts. These devices allow collection of Faction Assignments and Villain Sector bounties without the need to visit each Faction Coordinator in person.

Removed requirement to purchase an item from Chastity McBride when visiting her for the first time.

Prevented the majority of cases of enemies getting stuck behind doors during missions. We are actively working to resolve the remaining bug triggers.

Fixed an issue with "destroy core" objectives in War Zone missions where players could complete steps out of order, thus halting objective progress.

Fixed a bug where the Elite Exo could teleport "out of the world".

Multiplayer & Matchmaking

Renamed 'Launch Mission' button to 'Ready Up' while matchmaking in the Quinjet to make it clearer about the button's function.*

Improved text clarity related to matchmaking options in the Quinjet.

Resolved an issue where players were unable to find a Strike Team as Selected Hero via Quick Match after naturally matchmaking for a previous mission.

Improved stability after the host has left a match.

Disabled pause in Quinjet to prevent loading issues.

Fixed a rare bug that caused Heroes to lock when invited directly from a Reassemble Campaign mission to a Strike Team.

Fixed an issue where requested companions would not despawn - resulting in duplicate heroes - when a player disconnected.

Strike Team integrity is kept intact when Reloading Checkpoint in Hives.

User Interface

Players can now preview cosmetic vendor items.

Tactical Awareness now stays on longer.

Removed unnecessary shoot and punch tutorials.

Fixed various localization issues in Arabic, Italian, and Polish.

Added Accessibility Menu to Settings for easy access to those options.

Added option to scale subtitle/closed caption text size.

Closed Captions will no longer be automatically display in cinematics when Subtitles are displayed.

Combat

Fixed issue that would cause some players to not be invulnerable immediately after reviving.

Fixed rare issue where Black Widow would lose Veil of Shadows buff shortly after triggering.

Fixed an issue with Iron Man where Counterfire would not always trigger after evading.

Tuning: Improved Captain America's melee combo flow. Refactored the modifiers Fisticuffs & Torpedo to only buff the player, not enemies. Tuned heroic drain inflicted by SPIN Drones. Tuned difficulty in “Alone Against AIM” mission. Tuned defensive effects of blue Overshield on enemies. Tuned Cryo Adaptoid slam attack.



Gear, Challenges & Rewards

Implemented a fix that will retroactively grant Iron Man's iconic outfit for players who previously lost it due to a bug.

Fixed issue where Hero Challenge Card rewards were being scaled by difficulty.

Re-enabled skipping challenges from the Hero Challenge Card screen.

Fixed several issues with the tracking of various hero challenges.

Fixed an issue with Thor's Grip of Fenrir's Maw, where boosting didn't properly unlock perk.

Extended pickup radius reward drops.

Fixed several issues where deciphering rare patterns at the fabrication machine wouldn't award a cosmetic item.

'Fractured' Hulk skin is now properly unlocked and accessible in the outfits menu when awarded.

'Unbroken' Hulk skin should no longer disappear from a player's inventory after being awarded.

Fixed the appearance of both Talisman Artifacts in the Gear Menu.

Fixed an issue where one of Kamala's gear pieces would drop an Iron Man perk.

Fixed the artifact perk "Bountiful" so it has a chance to trigger when opening strongboxes in the helicarrier during the Reassemble campaign.

Fixed an issue where DNA keys were not deducted from inventory when opening a DNA. strongbox while in Hulkbuster. This also prevents players from losing DNA keys after dying.

Reward Tuning: Tuned some Exotic gear to be power level appropriate when earned. Improved Mega Hive Rewards. They now are guaranteed to give two exclusive exotic gear items and an increased amounts of upgrade modules upon completion. Players will no longer occasionally get Power Level 1 Gear from Elite Hives. Improved Exotic Gear Attributes. Improved reliability of Norn Stone perks that increased drop chance/added extra rewards to loot tables.



For PC users, the Marvel's Avengers 1.33 patch will also add NVIDIA DLSS support, which should help those using NVIDIA RTX hardware. The Tachyon Rift missions will be available starting this Thursday, but the Marvel's Avengers 1.33 patch is live now on PS4 and Xbox One. The PC patch will be ready later in the day while there is no date for the Google Stadia update.