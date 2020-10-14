iPhone 12 preorder, price, and specs Everything you need to know about the iPhone 12 preorders, price, and specs.

The new iPhone 12 comes in a few different options and those looking to pick up one of Apple’s latest offerings will want to know the iPhone 12’s preorder dates, prices, and the specs. Thankfully, we’ve put all that info in one handy place, and you’ll find it all down below.

iPhone 12 preorder dates and price

The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini are set to arrive in November.

If you want to purchase one of the new iPhone 12 models, then you’ve got a few different dates to take into account. The base model of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro will become available to preorder on Friday, October 16, 2020. Those looking to pick up the iPhone 12 mini, or the iPhone Pro Max will need to wait until Friday, November 6, 2020, to preorder.

The price you’re going to have to pay for your iPhone 12 will all depend on which version you decide to pick up. To make things easier we’ve put together the different options and prices in a table below, so that you can easily compare the available choices. Remember that some of the new iPhone 12s have a different release date and preorder date to worry about, too.

iPhone 12 Prices Model Name Retail Price Retail Price with Trade-In iPhone 12 $799 As low as $299 (with iPhone 11 Pro Max trade-in) iPhone 12 mini $699 As low as $199 (with iPhone 11 Pro Max trade-in) iPhone 12 Pro $999 As low as $499 (with iPhone 11 Pro Max trade-in) iPhone 12 Pro Max $1099 As low as $599 (with iPhone 11 Pro Max trade-in)

iPhone 12 specs

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will include additional cameras.

Now that you have an idea of the prices and preorder dates, let’s talk a bit about the different models with more depth. Each of the iPhone 12 models has something different to offer, from screen size, overall size, and even to the hardware on show. We’ve broken down the various pieces of information you need to know below, including info on battery life, storage size options, and more.

iPhone 12 Specs Comparison Spec Name iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Storage Capacity 64GB

128GB

256GB 64GB

128GB

256GB 128GB

256GB

512GB 128GB

256GB

512GB Display Size 5.4‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLED display 6.1‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLED display 6.1‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLED display 6.7‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLED display Width 2.53 inches

(64.2 mm) 2.82 inches

(71.5 mm) 2.82 inches

(71.5 mm) 3.07 inches

(78.1 mm) Height 5.18 inches

(131.5 mm) 5.78 inches

(146.7 mm) 5.78 inches

(146.7 mm) 6.33 inches

(160.8 mm) Depth 0.29 inch

(7.4 mm) 0.29 inch

(7.4 mm) 0.29 inch

(7.4 mm) 0.29 inch

(7.4 mm) Weight 4.76 ounces (135 grams) 5.78 ounces (164 grams) 6.66 ounces (189 grams) 8.03 ounces (228 grams) Display Type Super Retina XDR Display Super Retina XDR Display Super Retina XDR display Super Retina XDR display Water Resistance Rated IP68 Rated IP68 Rated IP68 Rated IP68 CPU A14 Bionic chip A14 Bionic chip A14 Bionic chip A14 Bionic chip GPU A14 Bionic chip A14 Bionic chip A14 Bionic chip A14 Bionic chip Camera Dual 12MP camera system: Ultra Wide and Wide cameras Dual 12MP camera system: Ultra Wide and Wide cameras Pro 12MP camera system: Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras Pro 12MP camera system: Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras Video Recording HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 30 fps

4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps

720p HD video recording at 30 fps HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 30 fps

4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps

720p HD video recording at 30 fps HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 60 fps

4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps

720p HD video recording at 30 fps HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 60 fps

4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps

720p HD video recording at 30 fps Apple Pay Support Yes Yes Yes Yes Apple Card Support Yes Yes Yes Yes Supported Carriers AT&T, Sprint/T-Mobile, Verizon AT&T, Sprint/T-Mobile, Verizon AT&T, Sprint/T-Mobile, Verizon AT&T, Sprint/T-Mobile, Verizon 5G Yes Yes Yes Yes Battery Life Up to 15 hours with video playback Up to 17 hours with video playback Up to 17 hours with video playback Up to 12 hours with video playback MagSafe Yes Yes Yes Yes Operating System iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14

iPhone 12 ship dates

All iPhone 12 models will ship with the phone and a single Lightning to USB-C cable, but no wall charger.

Considering the different preorder dates, users can also expect to see the various iPhone 12 models shipping at different times. Here’s a quick overview of the current ship dates for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 – ships October 23

iPhone 12 Pro – ships October 23

iPhone 12 mini – ships November 13

iPhone 12 Pro Max – ships November 13

We’ll continue to monitor the situation to see if any updates come for the ship dates, but this is also when you should expect the new iPhone 12s to start appearing for sale in direct locations like carrier stores – if any are still open in your area at the moment.

You should now be set with all the information you could possibly need to preorder your iPhone 12. How do you feel about the return to the more squared designed that the iPhone 4 used to have? It will be interesting to see how Apple’s latest revision on the mobile device takes off throughout the coming months.