Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone update 1.28 patch notes The latest Modern Warfare and Warzone update will help to lessen the game's file size on PC.

Infinity Ward has dropped the newest update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone. This update targets one of the game’s biggest issues by letting PC players uninstall certain content in order to lessen the game’s massive download size. Update 1.28 also tweaks the multiplayer playlist and addresses several fixes.

Modern Warfare and Warzone update 1.28 patch notes

New in this update, PC players can now select which content they'd like installed on their machines. Instructions on how to install specific content below! Before removing installed content, be sure your Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game is not running, and the game is not updating.

1. Open the Battle.net Launcher.

2. Select Call of Duty: Modern Warfare from the panel on the left.

3. Select the Options menu on the upper lefthand portion of the Battle.net Launcher.

4. Select Modify Install to open the installation popup.

5. Under Game Content, select Modify Install.

6. Uncheck the content you wish to uninstall. (Warzone cannot be uninstalled.)

Campaign

Multiplayer

Special Ops

7. Select Confirm.

8. Select Start Install.

Note:

It is not possible to modify the installed content while updating. If your game is not up to date before you modify your content selection, the size estimates will not be accurate.

Are you on console and want to free up space on your hard drive? Click HERE.

PLAYLIST UPDATE:

MODERN WARFARE:

Ground War

Gunfight

Deathmatch Domination + Drop Zone

Gun Game TDM

HQ Firefight - teams can add to their score by capturing the headquarters and also by getting kills

WARZONE:

Removing Blood Money Quads

Adding Plunder Quads

GENERAL FIXES:

Fix for an issue where the “next unlocks” section was showing attachments out of order

Fixed an issue where teammates could spawn inside a closed off room on Broadcast

Fix for a bug where viewing the “Nevermore” execution in the menu could sometimes cause the animal model to get stuck

Fixed a bug where grenades could fall through the floor in the Foreman’s Office while on Mialstor Tank Factory

Fixed a lighting issue with the “Gilded Arm” variant from the Season Six Battle Pass

Fix for an issue where players could experience a crash after reaching wave 45 or higher in Survival mode

Improved stability for PC

WEAPONS:

Increased minimum damage at range on the Kar98 in Warzone

Reduced minimum damage at range on the SP-R 208 in Warzone

WARZONE:

Fixes to help improve volume levels with War Tracks slider

Fixes to help prevent players from dying while completing the Subway puzzle

Fix for a bug where players might not be able to access Bunker 11

Fixed a gas mask bug when players attempt to complete the Station puzzle

Fix for a bug where using a self-revive near the doors on the subway train, they will clip out of the train but still be transferred to the next station

Fix for a collision bug near the entrance of the underground road on the West side of the airport

If a player dies post doors closing of the subway car, they will be pulled out of gulag by the fast travel system and then pulled back into gulag for a match once it is their turn. This has been fixed

Fix for an issue where the player's view could be forcibly moved when exiting a vehicle or parachuting

Fixed a bug where players could experience a crash after engaging with a Bounty contract

That covers the full list of patch notes in update 1.28. For more of the latest news on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, stay with us here on Shacknews.