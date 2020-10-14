Action-packed Monster Hunter movie trailer reveals story details The new trailer for Sony's Monster Hunter movie has been released and man, it sure is a lot.

The Monster Hunter franchise is among the latest video game properties to get a film adaptation. Produced and distributed by Sony Pictures, Monster Hunter is a new movie starring Milla Jovovich and features several of the monsters seen throughout the games. The first full trailer has been released, giving us a better idea of the story, as well as teasing some truly over-the-top action sequences.

Posted to the official Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube channel, the first trailer for Monster Hunter finds a group of soldiers stranded in the desert. After getting caught in a mysterious thunderstorm, the group finds themselves in an unfamiliar land. They find odd tracks and large skeletons, quickly realizing that something is terribly wrong. This is when things hit the fan.

We see the group of soldiers face off against a Diablos, one of the most menacing creatures in Monster Hunter. However, the battles are a bit different than what’s seen in the games. The group fights using modern weapons, bringing machine guns, rocket launchers, and turrets to battle. We do see a traditional Monster Hunter, with the staple oversized weapons and gear tailored from the spoils of battle. It looks like this character will work alongside the soldiers.

The end of the trailer teases a big confrontation with a Rathalos, one of the most iconic monsters in the Monster Hunter series. Milla Jovovich is no stranger to video game movies, as you may remember her from the Resident Evil films from the early 2000s. Monster Hunter also stars TI Harris, Meagan Good, and Tony Jaa. The movie is set to hit theaters this December.

The Monster Hunter franchise has been making the news rounds lately, as we recently learned about Monster Hunter World’s next major update, as well as a new spinoff game titled Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.