Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest dev talks going beyond the visual novel genre Piotr Gnyp took a moment to talk with us about Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest and how the team brought this tabletop game to the video game world.

While it started as a tabletop game, Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest has made its way to Steam, where players can experience true rage. Shacknews recently had the pleasure of speaking with Piotr Gnyp of Different Tales and Walkabout Games about what it was like developing Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest. Please take a look below!

The decision to bring to life Werewolf: The Apocalypse stemmed from the team's close relationship with Draw Distance. While everyone at Walkabout Games are fans of vampires, they thought what better subject to bring to life than werewolves? Piotr also talks about how the subject of werewolves also matches the world at the moment, a pandemic, climate change, and everything in between.

For those who aren't familiar, the werewolves in The Apocalypse function on rage. The more rage, the more abilities and power they have at their disposal, but the more clouded their thoughts and judgement becomes. It will be a delicate juggling act for the player, at least for those who want a bit of both worlds.

However, Piotr mentions that the game could be played three to four times with the player seeing drastically different endings. It seems as if players have a lot of agency over their path through Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest.

Piotr also has a lot of great insight into why tabletop games are being brought over to the world of video games in larger numbers. Part of the reason, he thinks, is that fans of these universes want more from them and in whatever medium they can get it.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest is available on Steam on October 14, 2020. Anyone that picks up the game before October 21 can score a sweet 10% discount.