How to start the Elemental Crucible co-op event - Genshin Impact Learn how to start the Elemental Crucible event in Genshin Impact, where to find it, and how to complete it for maximum rewards.

The Elemental Crucible co-op activity is a new, limited-time event in Genshin Impact. For players that want to get in on the action, knowing how to start it and the requirements you must reach before doing so, is rather important. For those that have already spent a bit of time with Genshin Impact, most of this should already be sorted out.

How to start Elemental Crucible co-op event

You will need to make your way to Mondstadt and speak with Timaeus, who will lead you to the event's starting location. But first, there are some prerequisites.

Before you start the Elemental Crucible co-op event in Genshin Impact, you will need to make sure you have completed a few prerequisites. You will need to have achieved the following:

Reach Adventure Rank 20

Complete all quests in Prologue: Act 2 – For a Tomorrow Without Tears

Finish Timaeus’ quest, One Giant Step for Alchemy?

When these three milestones are reached, you will be eligible to participate in the Elemental Crucible.

Timaeus can be found in Mondstadt. Speaking with him will start a new quest that leads to the Temple of Four Winds.

As for actually starting the Elemental Crucible co-op event, you will need to once more speak with Timaeus in Mondstadt. By now, you will know him as the resident Alchemist. You can find him chilling at his outdoor stall. After speaking with Timaeus, a quest will direct you to meet him at the Temple of Four Winds.

When you reach the temple, you will be able to start the Elemental Crucible. Keep in mind, the character you are currently using will be the one that enters matchmaking. Swap to your preferred character before you begin!

How to play Elemental Crucible

Elemental Crucible is all about defeating enemies for Elemental Clots and depositing them at a central spire. By collecting three Clots of the same element, you will be able to fill the progress bar faster. However, if you collect an element that is different to the Clot you’re already carrying, you will swap to that new element, losing however many you had.

When the progress bar is full, the Elemental Crucible activity is completed. At this point, you can interact with the spire to gather your rewards. The rewards you receive are based on your personal World Level, according to the official Genshin Impact website. Keep in mind, claiming a reward uses your Original Resin, so you will want to keep an eye on this.

With a firmer grasp on where to start the Elemental Crucible co-op event and how to complete it, you should find yourself earning quite a bit of loot in Genshin Impact. Be sure to take a moment to look over the Shacknews Genshin Impact page, it’s here you’ll find our ongoing coverage.