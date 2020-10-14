How to get more Wishes - Genshin Impact Get more Wishes in Genshin Impact and improve your chances of getting more powerful gear and characters at higher stars.

Wishes are an integral part of Genshin Impact. This type of gacha system allows players to get better characters and gears, but their availability is rather limited. Those looking to improve their game will no doubt be looking to get more Wishes in Genshin Impact.

How to get more Wishes

There are a few ways to get more Wishes in Genshin Impact. If you’re just starting out, this might not be incredibly clear, as there are a lot of different mechanics and currencies at play. The short of it is that you will need either Acquaint Fate or Intertwined Fate to get more Wishes. Let’s explore that a bit more.

Intertwined Fated and Acquaint Fate can be purchased from Paimon's Bargains in the Shop.

Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate are used to participate in the Wish events. There will always be one Standard Wish that uses Acquaint Fate and one to two Wishes that use Intertwined Fate. If you have neither of these Fates, you can purchase them using Primogems, which can be earned from in-game exploration, questing, and progress. You can also purchas Primogems by spending the premium Genesis Crystal currency, which comes in increments of 60 for $1 or more when buying in bulk. One Genesis Crystal buys one Primogem.

Basically, the more Fates you have to spend, the better odds you have of getting better gear from a Wish.

As for how to actually buy more Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate, that is done through the in-game shop:

Open the Shop through the “pause screen” menu Navigate to the Paimon’s Bargains Purchase the Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate you need

It costs 160 Primogems to purchase one of the Fates. This means you will need to spend 1600 Primogems in order to get 10 Fates, which guarantees you a 4-star or better drop from the Wish as part of the game's chance protections. Furthermore, the 90th pull in a given Wish guarantees a 5-star character or gear pull if you haven't gotten one already. If there is a special or promotional character or piece of gear in the Wish, then there is a 50% chance of getting them at the 90th pull. If you don't get the promotional 5-star the first time around, then they are guaranteed to drop the next time you get a 5-star pull, whether it's at another 90 Wishes or you get lucky before that point.

Open the Wishes page to see what Wish events are on offer. Here, you can use your Intertwined Fate or Acquaint Fate to purchase Wishes in bundles of one (1) or ten (10)

Before you go buying Fates, make sure you check the Wish page to see which Fate it is you need. You wouldn’t want to spend your precious Primogems on Intertwined Fates when you actually needed Acquaint Fates!

Hopefully that clears up how to get more Wishes in Genshin Impact. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on the best and fastest methods to get Wishes should things change in the future. In the meantime, check out the Shacknews Genshin Impact page for our ongoing coverage.