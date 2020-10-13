Hades October 13 patch brings balance tweaks and bug fixes In its first big update since the 1.0 launch, Hades picks up some bug fixes and balance tweaks.

Since making its formal debut and expanding availability to Steam and Nintendo Switch, Hades has been dominating the digital sales charts and much of the conversation in the gaming community. Its clever mix of action-RPG and roguelike mechanics has left developer SuperGiant with another certified hit. Nearing a month since its big release, a new patch arrives to offer a range of bug fixes and balance tweaks.

The full patch notes for the Hades October 13 update are as follows:

Hades October 13 Patch Notes

Boons & Blessings

Lightning Reflexes (Zeus): improved scaling from Poms

Hydraulic Might (Poseidon): increased power scaling at Heroic rarity

Huge Catch (Poseidon): Conch Shell Keepsake now works as a prerequisite for this to be offered

Clean Kill (Artemis): improved scaling from Poms

Infernal Arms, Aspects, & Abilities

Heart-Seeking Bow: reduced damage of Volley special (it retains other improvements from the v1.0 update)

Heart-Seeking Bow (Chiron Aspect): increased arrows from Volley special (offsetting the change above)

Heart-Seeking Bow (Hera Aspect): additional improvements to interaction with Crush Shot (Aphrodite)

Twin Fists (Talos Aspect): increased Magnetized damage bonus

Daedalus Hammer Upgrades

Dash Nova (Blade): increased Sturdy effect duration

Charged Volley (Bow): increased power level (offsetting the Volley change above)

Sniper Shot (Bow): increased size of effective area

Flaring Spin (Spear): increased damage of pulse effect

Foes & Encounters

'Trial of the Gods': increased encounter difficulty in Elysium

Minor adjustments to foe appearance rates in Tartarus

Mirror of Night

Fiery Presence: fixed damage bonus not working correctly; adjusted bonus to compensate

House Contractor

Added Theme, Infinite and Theme, Sonorous, two new late-game decorative themes that spruce up the Boon Info screen and Victory screen (there now are eight unlockable themes in total)

Fated List of Minor Prophecies

Added a new Prophecy after the true ending, on the path to the epilogue

Art & Visual FX

Lord Hades' luxurious mane and moustache now animate as well they ought in certain contexts

Bloodless foes now have a start-moving animation

Minor visual fixes and improvements to some chambers

Voice & Narrative

Thanatos should make his very first appearance more reliably (once you have met the requirements)

Achilles should grant the Codex more reliably early on

Added more Charon voice lines for miscellaneous interactions with him

Added more Asterius voice lines when entering his chamber

Added more Zagreus voice lines in certain contexts; and a new late-game conversation with Achilles

Added a new Inspect Point after the epilogue

Nyx should be more inclined to greet you on approach

Dusa has a wider variety of remarks when startled

Fixed issues preventing some repeatable Zeus and Athena dialogue events from playing

Fixed Zagreus no longer sometimes calling out different types of foes by name in encounters

Minor fixes, changes, and improvements to various narrative events

Miscellaneous

Various updates and improvements to translated content. Cheers to our heroic Community Translators!!

Adjusted animation and presentation after a successful escape attempt after the true ending

Added several names to Community Contributors and Special Thanks in the Credits

Various minor performance optimizations

Various minor text changes and fixes

Bug Fixes

Fixed various additional crashes reported by players

Fixed Mouse Lock not always working properly with multi-display setups

Fixed Sundial, Imported sometimes not appearing as expected from the House Contractor

Fixed additional cases of Codex Index screen displaying incorrect requirements for Boons

Fixed Decorative Themes causing too many 'new inventory' notifications from the House Contractor

Fixed Well Stocked (Achievement) sometimes not unlocking correctly

Fixed Back to Work (Achievement) sometimes not unlocking in the correct chamber

Fixed cases where you could give gifts to Thanatos after he had already shifted away

Fixed cases where you could not interact with Thanatos in the House of Hades

Fixed Orpheus sometimes switching songs when you moved between House of Hades chambers

Fixed effect of Divine Protection (Athena) being visible during a key story scene

Fixed Dusa sometimes embarrassingly getting stuck while flying away in embarrassment

Other minor fixes

Quote of the Patch

'Night bore hateful Doom and dark Fate and Death, she bore Sleep, she bore the tribe of Dreams.'

~Theogony (Hesiod; M. L. West translation)

Anyone still on the fence about picking up Hades would be wise to read our own T.J. Denzer’s review of the game.