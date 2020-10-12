New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Evening Reading - October 12, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews. Monday night, is it? You've got to love starting the week with a public holiday. My American colleagues and pals are enjoying the day off, so you're stuck with me today! Now, let's take a look at some of the content published on Shacknews over the last couple of days, and then check out some things I've found funny or informative on the internet. 

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Bloodborne at 60fps

Lance McDonald is a hacking genius. If you haven't checked out any of his other work, I highly recommend going down that rabbit hole to see what he's discovered and made. But first, here's a fantastic showcase of Bloodborne running at 60fps.

Losing a ring is a heart-breaking experience

Thankfully, there are those dedicated to finding rings that have been lost. What legends they are.

I'm trying my beest

Some days you've just gotta try your best and be happy with where you end up.

Serious talk: Blinx the Time Sweeper is excellent

I've got a lot of opinions about Blinx. I really cannot wait to play it again on my Series X.

News anchors having fun

Having a colleague that's a bit oblivious is always fun.

discoRyne does it again

You have to respect a man who puts his money on the line and then gives it his all. I do not envy anyone having to face discoRyne.

Sam's Secret: I love King of the Hill

There's something so charming about the show that I just adore.

We've done our time! We need the Shrouded Ghost!

A pain all Sea of Thieves players feel.

A look at cars and their efficiency

An interesting read.

Dreams

I love that Fleetwood Mac are taking off in popularity among a new group of music-lovers thanks to one bloke's epic video. This lass' voice is incredible.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 12, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to coax you into a relaxing evening. He's having a good sleep, curled up tight, with his tail tucked in.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola