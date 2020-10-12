Evening Reading - October 12, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews. Monday night, is it? You've got to love starting the week with a public holiday. My American colleagues and pals are enjoying the day off, so you're stuck with me today! Now, let's take a look at some of the content published on Shacknews over the last couple of days, and then check out some things I've found funny or informative on the internet.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Bloodborne at 60fps

Lance McDonald is a hacking genius. If you haven't checked out any of his other work, I highly recommend going down that rabbit hole to see what he's discovered and made. But first, here's a fantastic showcase of Bloodborne running at 60fps.

Losing a ring is a heart-breaking experience

On Friday night, as the rain was pouring down here Vancouver, I I was walking along the sea wall headed to meet a few folks from the cast.



I pulled my hand out of my pocket and heard a “ping!” To my left. I walked a couple more steps and realized



My wedding ring was gone... — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

Thankfully, there are those dedicated to finding rings that have been lost. What legends they are.

I'm trying my beest

leaf me alone pic.twitter.com/ZN0Z4gyuGZ — j i s u 🐤 (@jisoupy) October 11, 2020

Some days you've just gotta try your best and be happy with where you end up.

Serious talk: Blinx the Time Sweeper is excellent

Your time sweeping dreams have been answered! #VacuumYourDreams https://t.co/BBx1bnJ37y — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) October 11, 2020

I've got a lot of opinions about Blinx. I really cannot wait to play it again on my Series X.

News anchors having fun

Y’all, please watch this. I’m hollering omg 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/a7bPSt1FVT — Cameron (@SirCamCarter) October 9, 2020

Having a colleague that's a bit oblivious is always fun.

discoRyne does it again

You have to respect a man who puts his money on the line and then gives it his all. I do not envy anyone having to face discoRyne.

Sam's Secret: I love King of the Hill

pic.twitter.com/jGfpq7Elrz — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) October 10, 2020

There's something so charming about the show that I just adore.

We've done our time! We need the Shrouded Ghost!

A pain all Sea of Thieves players feel.

A look at cars and their efficiency

A typical European car is parked 92% of the time. It spends 1/5th of its driving time looking for parking. Its 5 seats only move 1.5 people. 86% of its fuel never reaches the wheels, & most of the energy that does, moves the car, not people.



Sound efficient?



HT @circulareconomy pic.twitter.com/k5PtEuHTBc — Brent Toderian (@BrentToderian) October 5, 2020

An interesting read.

Dreams

This is Lanie Gardner. Dreams.



So good...pic.twitter.com/4L0AZSMSJI — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 10, 2020

I love that Fleetwood Mac are taking off in popularity among a new group of music-lovers thanks to one bloke's epic video. This lass' voice is incredible.

