How to join the Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deal Waitlist Add your name to a waitlist for any Lightning Deals that happen during Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 will be a mad shopping day for a lot of consumers. For those looking for specific sales, the Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deal Waitlist is a great feature to ensure you have the best shot of getting what you need.

Prime Day 2020 – Join a Lightning Deal Waitlist

PlayStation 5 pre-orders have been unavailable for a long time. Perhaps Amazon will open up pre-orders as part of a Lightning Deal?

Thankfully, joining a Lightning Deal Waitlist on Amazon Prime Day 2020 is incredibly easy. The Amazon support page has a helpful, step-by-step outline on how to ensure you’re ready for when something goes on sale. Here are the steps you must take:

Select Join Waitlist on a Lightning Deal Look for the alert in the top-right corner – this means you’re next on the waitlist Add the Lightning Deal to your cart Complete your purchase

Really, it’s that simple. Find the Lightning Deal you hope to purchase and select the Join Waitlist button. Doing so places you in a virtual queue, whereby you will be notified when it’s your turn to purchase the product.

It’s important to note that just because you join a Lightning Deal Waitlist does not mean you are guaranteed the product. There are, of course, stock limitations – it might sell out before it’s your turn.

You will also only have 15 minutes to complete your purchase. If you take longer than that time to claim the Lightning Deal, you will forfeit your spot in the line and your product will go to the next person. Quickly secure the deal before you lose out.

All that’s left to do now is find some Amazon Prime Day 2020 Lightning Deals and add yourself to the waitlist. There’s bound to be plenty on offer over the annual day of sales, just make sure you get what you need before Prime Day ends.