With the world still pretty splintered by the effects of a terrible pandemic, times are tough. That’s why we here at Shacknews created the Stimulus Games to boost some spirits. We’re stimulating the global economy again today as we invite the Shacknews community to take part in a special Rocket League tournament for a chance at delightful prizes.

We’re going to be going live at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also see the stream live below.

Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Rocket League Community Shackbattle

Today we’ll be engaging in a contest of rockets. Entrants from the Shacknews community have entered in an attempt to prove themselves the mightiest of the bunch in Rocket League! The details of the upcoming tournament can be seen below.

Tournament is double-elimination 1v1 matches. Losing twice after seeding means elimination.

A series of team matches will determine seeding by overall points scored (not goals)

The highest two scorers (overall points, not goals) will earn first-round byes.

Tournament matches will be a single 1v1, 5-minute, standard rules match.

In losers vs winners final round, losers brackets champion will need to win two matches to win. Winners bracket will only need one win.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the Stimulus Games without some kind of stimulus. That’s why there are a number of Amazon fun bucks on the line! They will be awarded to the top three places as follows.

1st Place: $600 Amazon Space Bucks

2nd Place: $300 Amazon Space Bucks

3rd Place: $150 Amazon Space Bucks

At the end of the day, we know we can’t bring back the economy alone. We’re just here to have some fun and do some good. Our community has done right by us, so this is just another attempt for us to do right by you with this free tournament. Someday, the pandemic will come to an end, and when it does, we’ll be there to launch even greater competitions and events here at Shacknews. Until then, thank you for watching and participating in the Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020.

Need a distraction from the quarantine and want to watch our intrepid community do it for Shacknews on the field of rockets? Tune in for the Shacknews Stimulus Games Rocket League Community Shackbattle at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET and catch the action live!