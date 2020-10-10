Overwatch Halloween Terror event returns this Tuesday Overwatch's Halloween Terror 2020 event is coming in just a few days and will feature some brand new holiday-themed skins for all your favorite characters.

Halloween events are popping up all over gaming. So a lot of eyes are on Blizzard and what they have planned for Overwatch. During Saturday's Overwatch League Grand Finals, the publisher obliged and offered a sneak peek at this year's Overwatch Halloween Terror event, which is set to begin this Tuesday, October 13.

Ooh… Scary!



Overwatch Halloween Terror begins on October 13! pic.twitter.com/3fFvG7Y4Vi — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 10, 2020

Right now, there isn't a lot of information to go off of, outside of this brief teaser issued by Blizzard. Here are some of the playable Overwatch characters decked out in new Halloween skins. Characters like Brigitte and Sombra are dressed in glowy undead garb, while other characters like Reinhardt and Ashe get their pirate on. And check out Winston, looking like a fearsome werewolf! There are plenty more Halloween skins to check out in this brief teaser and we're certainly expecting to see more as the big event goes live.

Outside of that, there isn't a lot of information to go off of here. This is just the first tease, so look for more information on Overwatch's Halloween Terror event, as well as how players can earn the various Halloween-themed skins, in the days ahead. If the previous years are any indication, expect to re-visit some of the playable events from the past years, such as the PvE brawl with Dr. Junkenstein. We'll provide any update as it comes in, so stay tuned to Shacknews for all the latest.

Overwatch's Halloween Terror event (which also coincidentally falls on the one-year anniversary that Overwatch released on Nintendo Switch) is set to run from October 13 through November 3. We're keeping tally on the major seasonal events coming this year, so be sure to check out our Halloween seasonal event guide for more holiday events you can jump into over the next few weeks.