Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta is now open to all PS4 players

This weekend's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War closed beta is closed no more. Anybody on PS4 can now jump in for free!
Ozzie Mejia
1

This was the big weekend for the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War closed beta for PlayStation 4 owners. However, after a couple of days, Activision and Treyarch have decided to remove the "closed" part of that beta. On Saturday morning, the two surprised PS4 users by announcing that the Cold War beta would now be open to everyone.

On top of opening up to all players, the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta is also getting an additional game mode. A 12v12 multiplayer fiesta called Combined Arms: Assault is now up and running on the Cartel, Armada, and Crossroads maps. Here's how the game mode is described on the Treyarch website:

The match gets rolling with two teams of 12 spreading out across the map to fight for control of a central neutral capture zone. Once that objective is captured, the next one opens up deeper into enemy territory. The first team to successfully infiltrate and capture the enemy’s final zone comes out on top.

"Combined Arms: Assault is an exhilarating large-scale experience where both teams are focused on a single moving objective. From charging the radar station in Crossroads on a Snowmobile, to storming the enemy's ship in Armada, Combined Arms: Assault is where you'll find some of Black Ops Multiplayer's most intense and cinematic moments." – Matt Scronce, Lead Game Designer

By default, teams will battle it out through five capture zones in each map. Once a zone is captured, the match timer will pause, allowing teams to reset and prepare for the next push. The match is won when a team has captured the final zone at the end of the linear progression of objectives. If neither team successfully captures the enemy’s final zone, the round will end, and teams will play a single overtime round with only the central objective in play. The first team to capture the zone will win the round and the match.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta is set to run from now through Monday, October 12. If you're on PS4 and miss out, you'll have a second crack at this when the Open Beta runs from October 15-16. The Early Access period will run for PC and Xbox One users on that same weekend.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

