Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition wireless headset revealed at RazerCon 2020 Razer isn't kitten around with their newest wireless headset.

Most of Razer’s gaming gear and peripherals sport darker colors, with the brand's signature green thrown in for flavor. However, some gamers like to deck themselves out with more colorful and expressive equipment. Enter the Razer Kraken Kitty, a pink headset with some cute cat ears at the top. This USB headset is a hit among fans, and is now receiving a new version. Razer has revealed the Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition, a wireless version of the fan-favorite headset.

This announcement came during the opening keynote at RazerCon 2020. Hosted by company CEO Min-Liang Tan, this is where the company made several of its big announcements for its all-day event. This is where they revealed the Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition, a new wireless version of the pretty pink headset. In addition to being fully wireless, the Kraken BT Edition boasts several improvements and changes over its predecessor.

“The new headset cuts the cord with Bluetooth 5.0connectivity while packing booming 40mm drivers, Razer Chroma RGB and up to 50 hours of battery life.” The headset also comes with a built-in microphone capable of cancelling out ambient noise.

The Kraken BT Kitty Edition also comes with RGB compatibility with not only the earcups, but the kitty ears themselves. Players can customize the lighting effects and colors in their headset and ears, giving even more to personality to the peripheral.

The Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition is available right meow on the company’s website for $99 USD. RazerCon was home to several other announcements, including the reveal of the Razer Iskur, the company’s very first gaming chair. For more announcements and news out of the digital event, be sure to visit the RazerCon 2020 topic page on Shacknews