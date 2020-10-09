Shacknews Dump - October 9, 2020 It's the end of the week and time for hot new Shacknews Dump! PS5's are upright screwed, Rambo is somehow a Mortal Kombat character's worst nightmare, and more!

This week flew by didn’t it? Why, we barely had time to notice what a big fresh Dump was amassing on our way to the weekend, but here we are! Make sure your PS5 is screwed in tight, slap on your war bandanna, and get ready for the dump!

On this October 9 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we’re knocking screws loose with the bulk of the latest news. Notably, Sony gave us a full breakdown of the PS5 into its separate components. Unfortunately, that came with a pretty cumbersome look at how much effort it takes to lay the thing sideways or horizontal. Meanwhile, Rambo is hollering his way into a fight between water ninjas, cannibals and other terrifying Mortal Kombat characters to let him know that he’s scary. Definitely scary.

You can catch these topics and more as we go live with the Shacknews Dump at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also catch the Dump live just below.

Here’s a rundown of all the goods on today’s Shacknews Dump.

As always, we’d like to thank the folks who tune in and check out what we’ve got going on with the Shacknews Dump and other livestream projects. Your participation and engagement makes it all the more fun. Don’t forget to follow to stay atop of when we go live or, to keep these shows going strong, consider subscribing! If you happen to have an Amazon Prime subscription, don’t forget that you’re getting a Twitch subscription for free each month. Just be sure to link your Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts.

We’re always a screw loose on the Shacknews Dump. Hopefully the whole bowl doesn’t come off the hinges as we power through today’s episode. Tune in as we go live shortly!