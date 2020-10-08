Evening Reading - October 8, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews! It looks like we've made it to Friday Eve again. Far out, how fast has the week gone? And, what a week it's been! How are you trucking along so far? I hope you're managing to kick goals while also taking care of yourself. Now, remember to register to vote. We're fast approaching November. If you go and do that, you get a treat (democracy). With that said and done, let's get on with reading some articles and looking at some funny things.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- United States voter registration dates and deadlines for 2020 election
- AMD announces Ryzen 9 5950X as the beefier variant of Ryzen 5000 CPUs
- AMD teases Radeon RX 6000 Series 'Big Navi' GPUs
- AMD reveals Ryzen 9 5900X CPU
- AMD reveals Zen 3 CPU microarchitecture
- Mortal Kombat 11 will upgrade to PS5 & Xbox Series for free with cross-gen play
- Bugsnax will be a PlayStation 5 launch title
- GameStop enters multi-year partnership with Microsoft
- Google, Facebook, Amazon, & Twitter slam U.S. House antitrust report
- Blaston brings PVP VR gun duels to Oculus Quest today
- Dreamcast Mini may be in the works at Sega
- Skye revealed as Valorant's next agent
- PSN update reportedly removes PS3/PSP/Vita games from the webstore
- Mileena, Rain, & Rambo coming to Mortal Kombat 11 in Kombat Pack 2
- SteelSeries QcK Prism 3XL impressions: An RGB landscape of glide & slide
- Night City Wire Episode 4 will focus on Cyberpunk 2077's vehicles next week
- Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 1
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Garlic bread
I said: GARLIC BREAD.
The meeting of legends
October 8, 2020
This is a powerful image. Rebillet is kicking some serious ass.
Sit up straight and unclench your jaw
Idk what this aesthetic is called but I need more of it in my life pic.twitter.com/nAlBlNw6dd— ☁︎ ᶜᵃʳˡʸ ☁︎ BLM ((comms open)) (@ChzzyFryz) October 7, 2020
Take care of yourself.
DEBATE
this is the hand clasp my mom used to do when she tried to help me with my math homework when I was a kid #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/T2jFKVMu5P— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 8, 2020
It's the face we all wear when talking to an infant.
Occupying the White House requires situational awareness.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 8, 2020
Obama vs. fly
Never forget... pic.twitter.com/1emRAcH8Gm
Take that! Stupid fly.
Those PlayStation controllers will get ya!
Setting your controller down while playing bloodborne pic.twitter.com/J4w2QQkEIf— Lone (@lonelytiefling) October 8, 2020
The fact that the entire controller rests on the triggers is a major design flaw.
Literary jokes
Back in my day we didn't have "iPhones." If we wanted to send someone a message we entrusted it to a messenger whose inability to deliver it would eventually lead to multiple deaths in the Capulet tomb— SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) October 8, 2020
*dignified chortle*
Tower Knight gets a new shield
Did you see the actual size of the PS5? It's a beast.
He doesn't like his job
The dude knows what's about to happen.
Recharge the spirits
Some days really do be like that. I know I go to my partner for a spirit recharge when I'm feeling down.
Light Mode = Bright Mode
light mode pic.twitter.com/OgLGTb9xKn— phil (@PhilJamesson) October 8, 2020
I use Light Mode for a lot of things. Proud to say I'm not a vampire.
