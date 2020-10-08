New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 8, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews! It looks like we've made it to Friday Eve again. Far out, how fast has the week gone? And, what a week it's been! How are you trucking along so far? I hope you're managing to kick goals while also taking care of yourself. Now, remember to register to vote. We're fast approaching November. If you go and do that, you get a treat (democracy). With that said and done, let's get on with reading some articles and looking at some funny things.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Garlic bread

I said: GARLIC BREAD.

The meeting of legends

This is a powerful image. Rebillet is kicking some serious ass.

Sit up straight and unclench your jaw

Take care of yourself.

DEBATE

It's the face we all wear when talking to an infant.

Take that! Stupid fly.

Those PlayStation controllers will get ya!

The fact that the entire controller rests on the triggers is a major design flaw.

Literary jokes

*dignified chortle*

Tower Knight gets a new shield

Did you see the actual size of the PS5? It's a beast.

He doesn't like his job

The dude knows what's about to happen.

Recharge the spirits

Some days really do be like that. I know I go to my partner for a spirit recharge when I'm feeling down.

Light Mode = Bright Mode

I use Light Mode for a lot of things. Proud to say I'm not a vampire.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 8, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's an older photo of Rad, sleeping under a table in front of a window. We had put a pillow on the ground so he could sit there and look out. He's fast asleep here.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

