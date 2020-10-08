Evening Reading - October 8, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews! It looks like we've made it to Friday Eve again. Far out, how fast has the week gone? And, what a week it's been! How are you trucking along so far? I hope you're managing to kick goals while also taking care of yourself. Now, remember to register to vote. We're fast approaching November. If you go and do that, you get a treat (democracy). With that said and done, let's get on with reading some articles and looking at some funny things.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Garlic bread

I said: GARLIC BREAD.

The meeting of legends

This is a powerful image. Rebillet is kicking some serious ass.

Sit up straight and unclench your jaw

Idk what this aesthetic is called but I need more of it in my life pic.twitter.com/nAlBlNw6dd — ☁︎ ᶜᵃʳˡʸ ☁︎ BLM ((comms open)) (@ChzzyFryz) October 7, 2020

Take care of yourself.

DEBATE

this is the hand clasp my mom used to do when she tried to help me with my math homework when I was a kid #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/T2jFKVMu5P — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 8, 2020

It's the face we all wear when talking to an infant.

Occupying the White House requires situational awareness.



Obama vs. fly



Never forget... pic.twitter.com/1emRAcH8Gm — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 8, 2020

Take that! Stupid fly.

Those PlayStation controllers will get ya!

Setting your controller down while playing bloodborne pic.twitter.com/J4w2QQkEIf — Lone (@lonelytiefling) October 8, 2020

The fact that the entire controller rests on the triggers is a major design flaw.

Literary jokes

Back in my day we didn't have "iPhones." If we wanted to send someone a message we entrusted it to a messenger whose inability to deliver it would eventually lead to multiple deaths in the Capulet tomb — SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) October 8, 2020

*dignified chortle*

Tower Knight gets a new shield

Did you see the actual size of the PS5? It's a beast.

He doesn't like his job

The dude knows what's about to happen.

Recharge the spirits

Some days really do be like that. I know I go to my partner for a spirit recharge when I'm feeling down.

Light Mode = Bright Mode

I use Light Mode for a lot of things. Proud to say I'm not a vampire.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 8, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's an older photo of Rad, sleeping under a table in front of a window. We had put a pillow on the ground so he could sit there and look out. He's fast asleep here.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.