GameStop enters multi-year partnership with Microsoft The partnership will allow for GameStop to further its efforts to expand both physical and digital offerings.

Both Microsoft and GameStop have found themselves in the news a lot lately, but for quite different reasons. Microsoft has made major moves, purchasing ZeniMax Media and Bethesda as they gear up for next-gen. GameStop on the other hand, have seen some turbulence during the pandemic, closing down a number of their US locations for good. The two companies have reached a new partnership in order to expand business efforts. No, Microsoft has not acquired GameStop.

An extensive post was made to Microsoft’s website, detailing the partnership with GameStop. The deal will allow GameStop to “enhance the Company’s retail technology infrastructure. With over 5,000+ retail stores worldwide and its world-class eCommerce platform, GameStop leverages its vast customer network, PowerUp Rewards, and omni-channel capabilities to deliver enhanced gaming solutions to its customers.”

Essentially, GameStop will now be able to utilize a number of Microsoft’s programs and services in order to further its own business endeavors. This means that we could see GameStop sell Xbox All Access, a program that lets players get a new Xbox console, as well as a Game Pass subscription, by paying in installments. GameStop stores will begin to use Microsoft Surface tablets, altering the experience for both GameStop associates and customers.

For GameStop, this deal is huge in their attempts to remain relevant in an increasingly digital world. There had already been plenty of chatter about how GameStop was quickly becoming obsolete with the rise of digital media. A pandemic along with new consoles that don’t have disc drives certainly didn’t do much to help their case.

Most recently, GameStop found themselves in hot water when the company expressed that it was an essential business, and would keep its doors open during the pandemic. For more business moves out of the gaming industry’s biggest players, stay with us here on Shacknews.