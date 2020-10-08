Night City Wire Episode 4 will focus on Cyberpunk 2077's vehicles next week Night City Wire episode 4 is coming next week.

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally set to release next month on November 19, putting one of the year’s most anticipated games in fans' hands after several years of waiting. Ahead of the game’s launch, developer CD Projekt RED has held informational livestreams titled Night City Wire, where they share details about the various aspects of Cyberpunk 2077 and its rich setting of Night City. CD Projekt RED has announced that the next episode of Night City Wire will be held next week and will focus on the game’s vehicles.

CD Projekt RED announced Night City Wire episode 4 on their official Twitter account. The event will be streamed live on Thursday, October 15 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET over on CD Projekt RED’s Twitch channel. This episode will feature new gameplay and will primarily focus on the looks, specs and sounds of Cyberpunk 2077’s vehicles.

With Cyberpunk 2077 being an RPG set in a futuristic metropolis, the unique vehicles featured in Night City are one aspect we haven’t learned much about. A previous Night City Wire revealed that there are different manufacturers that create the game’s different weapons. Could we see a similar deal for vehicles?

It’s been a rollercoaster of news for Cyberpunk 2077 over the past week or so. After reports came out about mandatory crunch to meet the game’s release date, many speculated that the RPG would get delayed once again, likely into 2021. However, CD Projekt RED came out only days later and shared the news that Cyberpunk 2077 had gone gold, and would be ready to go on November 19. Now, we’re set to learn more information with Night City Wire episode 4.

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire is set to go live in just one week on October 15. For more on the upcoming RPG, stick with Shacknews for all of your Cyberpunk 2077 needs.