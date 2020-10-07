Evening Reading - October 7, 2020

Evening, Shacknews. My calendar tells me it's Wednesday night in Americaland. Good work on making it halfway through the week! Hopefully it's a sweet slide into the weekend for you. But, before you get there, remember to register to vote! Do it now! When that's all squared away, come with me and let's read some Shacknews articles and then look at some memes.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- United States voter registration dates and deadlines for 2020 election
- I Am Dead review: Where's Waldo's ghost?
- Overwatch League 2020 Grand Finals: Prize pool, schedule, and how to watch
- Genshin Impact's chat filter bans words like 'Hong Kong,' 'Taiwan,' 'Hitler,' & 'Putin'
- MSI subsidiary caught scalping RTX 3080 graphics cards
- Intel attempts to steal AMD's thunder by announcing Rocket Lake CPUs early
- John Wick Hex is coming to Switch and Xbox One in December
- Super Nintendo World Japan set to open Spring 2021, Mario Cafe coming next week
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe gameplay overview showcases Piklopedia and new Side Stories
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe demo is live, unlocks Ultra-Spicy difficulty
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has BotW cooking, map, and other returning mechanics
- Zelda, Impa, and Urbosa showcased in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity gameplay
- PUBG has Star Trek actor Jonathan Frakes narrating its new lore videos
- PlayStation's Trophy system is being reworked ahead of PS5's launch
- The PS5's base plate utilizes a screw to keep it upright & hinges to lay sideways
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Lort of the Rings in 4K UHD
It's time to get excited all you Lord of the Rings fans out there. Peter Jackson has been hard at work on a 4K UHD version of the Lord of the Rings. This is likely going to be big. Get those TVs ready and your Blu-ray players.
Let's see how you lie the Series X down flat
⬛️— Stein (@steinekin) October 7, 2020
⬛️🎮 3..2..1.. ⬛️⬛️ 🎮 pic.twitter.com/UPHfCXSL2B
Phew, that looks tough. Xbox at it again poking fun at Sony. As Michael Scott would say, "Well, well, well, how the turntables..." The fact you need a screwdriver to reposition the PS5 is so silly. Why couldn't it just have a flat side?
Horror Switch
Dads.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 6, 2020
Can’t. Stop. Laughing... pic.twitter.com/OsKQIYvA9t
Depending on the gathering, it's either a rave switch or a horror switch.
A thread on The Age of Remote Working
I've spoken to around 1,000 companies over the last 6 months about their plans for remote work going forward— Chris Herd (@chris_herd) October 5, 2020
Here are a few things I've learned
[ a thread ] 💻🏠🌍
Some interesting stats and thoughts expressed in here.
Werner Herzog on speaking other languages
In which Werner Herzog gives the an incredible answer when asked how many languages he speaks pic.twitter.com/BOdUwiImi8— Séamas It Ever Was (@shockproofbeats) October 7, 2020
That is quite a strong distaste for French.
Thread of TikTok games
Here’s a thread of all the folk game tiktoks I’ve been collecting for the past few months! Starting with a great use of high stakes pic.twitter.com/nr37kwdjO5— Danny Hawk (@HawkDanny) October 7, 2020
The imagination of bored teenagers is incredible.
Good numbers mean little
Dem campaigns seeing the good public polling: pic.twitter.com/kxqbmUbb4W— Shawn Hils (@ShawnHils) October 7, 2020
Get out and vote!
Stanley tells off the President
The internet stay winning😂😂😂🤣😂🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CB054u0u1V— a sister from the chi (@sister_chi) October 6, 2020
You tell him, Stanley!
It's Wednesday my dudes and dudettes. You know what that means? A picture of Wednesday! Here she is, having just been disturbed by me when I went to take a photo of her.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
