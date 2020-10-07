Evening Reading - October 7, 2020

Evening, Shacknews. My calendar tells me it's Wednesday night in Americaland. Good work on making it halfway through the week! Hopefully it's a sweet slide into the weekend for you. But, before you get there, remember to register to vote! Do it now! When that's all squared away, come with me and let's read some Shacknews articles and then look at some memes.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Lort of the Rings in 4K UHD

It's time to get excited all you Lord of the Rings fans out there. Peter Jackson has been hard at work on a 4K UHD version of the Lord of the Rings. This is likely going to be big. Get those TVs ready and your Blu-ray players.

Let's see how you lie the Series X down flat

Phew, that looks tough. Xbox at it again poking fun at Sony. As Michael Scott would say, "Well, well, well, how the turntables..." The fact you need a screwdriver to reposition the PS5 is so silly. Why couldn't it just have a flat side?

Horror Switch

Depending on the gathering, it's either a rave switch or a horror switch.

A thread on The Age of Remote Working

I've spoken to around 1,000 companies over the last 6 months about their plans for remote work going forward



Here are a few things I've learned



[ a thread ] 💻🏠🌍 — Chris Herd (@chris_herd) October 5, 2020

Some interesting stats and thoughts expressed in here.

Werner Herzog on speaking other languages

In which Werner Herzog gives the an incredible answer when asked how many languages he speaks pic.twitter.com/BOdUwiImi8 — Séamas It Ever Was (@shockproofbeats) October 7, 2020

That is quite a strong distaste for French.

Thread of TikTok games

Here’s a thread of all the folk game tiktoks I’ve been collecting for the past few months! Starting with a great use of high stakes pic.twitter.com/nr37kwdjO5 — Danny Hawk (@HawkDanny) October 7, 2020

The imagination of bored teenagers is incredible.

Good numbers mean little

Dem campaigns seeing the good public polling: pic.twitter.com/kxqbmUbb4W — Shawn Hils (@ShawnHils) October 7, 2020

Get out and vote!

Stanley tells off the President

The internet stay winning😂😂😂🤣😂🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CB054u0u1V — a sister from the chi (@sister_chi) October 6, 2020

You tell him, Stanley!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 7, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's Wednesday my dudes and dudettes. You know what that means? A picture of Wednesday! Here she is, having just been disturbed by me when I went to take a photo of her.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.