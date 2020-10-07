When does The Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition start? Steam's next Game Festival will bring a wealth of new demos to the digital storefront, here's when you can jump in.

Steam has long been the go-to digital storefront for PC players. Throughout the year, Valve’s store holds different events and programs for its users. The Steam Game Festivals take place once per season, and bring a plethora of new game demos for indie releases and other upcoming titles. However, these offers and demos are only available for a limited time. It’s been announced that The Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition will commence soon, so we’re covering exactly when you’ll be able to jump in.

When does The Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition start?

The Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition starts on Wednesday, October 7, and will conclude on Tuesday, October 13. The official Steam Game Festival page states that the event will highlight games to be released within the next six months. Players are incentivised to connect with developers, leaving feedback on their experience and adding games to their wishlist. Players can also use this page to sign up to be notified exactly when the festival begins.

Once started, no additional action is needed from players. No sign ups, registrations, or subscriptions are required. Simply click on the The Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition tab within Steam, and it will bring you to the full offerings of game demos and limited experiences. All of these demos will vanish on October 13, so we advise you to set aside some time to go through and play the games that pique your interest.

In a world where there are no big in-person conventions for developers to show off their games, The Steam Game Festivals help make that connection between players and creators.

Now that you know exactly when The Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition will begin, you’re ready to jump in and take advantage of all the limited-time offers. For more helpful guides, visit the Steam topic page on Shacknews.