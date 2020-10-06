Mortal Kombat 11 is teasing something for later this week Even with the release of Aftermath, it doesn't look like Mortal Kombat 11 is done adding to its playable roster.

With Mortal Kombat 11 adding a full-blown expansion back in May, it looked like development for the game might be over. However, that does not appear to be the case. It looks like more combatants may be ready to jump into Outworld looking for a fight.

They are koming. pic.twitter.com/7JOKO64bZy — Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath (@MortalKombat) October 6, 2020

It's totally obvious that this is clearly a hint at... something!

Okay, I'm being totally honest here. I don't know what this is hinting at. It's the team being cagey with a reveal that could be just about anybody. That is, anybody except the Predator, because that's been done. The only known here is that the reveal is scheduled for Thursday, September 8 at 6AM PT.

After 8 million (and kounting) MK11 games sold we're not done yet. Stay tuned to see what's next for MK11 this week!#KombatKontinues — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 5, 2020

This follows the statement from creator Ed Boon earlier in the week stating that MK11 sales had surpassed the 8 million mark, while also adding that development on the game was not yet over. Most recently, Mortal Kombat 11 received the Aftermath expansion, which added a full additional story mode and three new characters. While Aftermath may be the end of the MK11 story, it looks like there's still room for new characters to join the fray. While MK11 has gone heavy with guest characters like The Terminator, Spawn, and Robocop, this one looks like it may be someone more in line with the MK mythos. But what would go around chasing a Tarkatan? Sheeva is already in the game, so it's not her. It could be Goro or any of the other previous MK boss characters. It could be one of the cyborg ninjas. It could be somebody entirely new. We don't have the answers at this time.

So who's next to join the Mortal Kombat 11 roster? Well, as noted, the tease above doesn't do much to limit the possibilities. For now, speculation will continue to run rampant, as the MK11 fanbase waits for the October 8 reveal.