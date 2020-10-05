New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 5, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening Shacknews, it's Monday. Welcome to another week. Can you believe it's October? I can't. From what I hear, you're one month away from the election which means you should register to vote. Do it for your country. Let's take some time after you register to vote to check out what's been happening on Shacknews today and take a look at some stuff from the internet.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Dune 2020 2021

Dune has been delayed. The terrible purpose of Paul Atreides will have to wait. Things are doing pretty well in Australia, couldn't we, for once, get something before the rest of the world? Have another look at the trailer to give you hope as we all await the new release date, scheduled for October 2021. I've almost finished re-reading the novel, I suppose this just gives me more time to read Frank's other Dune novels again.

Wait, it's October five?

When did that happen? Who was watching the calendar? How did it get to be this date? What happened to March?

The Death Stranding

Kojima does it again.

Wear a mask

On that note, wear a mask. This is especially important if there are still community transmissions.

Console displays

This is a great display setup! Maybe I ought to do something similar with my own collection. Do you have any sweet display setups?

Dreams

Good vibes all around.

Kitty dreams

Baby animals are the best.

Can you feel it?

This meme is doing the rounds.

PHYSICS

Yeah! Science!

Among Us

Emergency Hug! I should play more of this game.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 5, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

The weather is heating up. It's getting hotter every day. You know what that means? It's almost Christmas time. I've started seeing Christmas decorations being put up in stores, so I figured why not share a photo of Rad chillin' under our Christmas tree? He loves playing with the dangly things and the jingly doodads. Only two months away from putting it back up again.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    October 5, 2020 8:30 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - October 5, 2020

    • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 6, 2020 5:44 AM

      Oh whoa totally missed the delay of Dune!
      Figured that was inevitable. Probably for the best considering what Denis Velin...Velniuv… Villeneuve said regarding how he still felt he had pickup shots to do or reshoots and was worried about releasing on time.

      Thanks, Covid.

