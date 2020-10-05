Evening Reading - October 5, 2020

Good evening Shacknews, it's Monday. Welcome to another week. Can you believe it's October? I can't. From what I hear, you're one month away from the election which means you should register to vote. Do it for your country. Let's take some time after you register to vote to check out what's been happening on Shacknews today and take a look at some stuff from the internet.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Dune 2020 2021

Dune has been delayed. The terrible purpose of Paul Atreides will have to wait. Things are doing pretty well in Australia, couldn't we, for once, get something before the rest of the world? Have another look at the trailer to give you hope as we all await the new release date, scheduled for October 2021. I've almost finished re-reading the novel, I suppose this just gives me more time to read Frank's other Dune novels again.

Wait, it's October five?

When did that happen? Who was watching the calendar? How did it get to be this date? What happened to March?

The Death Stranding

When you're cleared to work again at the white house pic.twitter.com/9Au8tSsIw5 — Tim Young (@shindags) October 5, 2020

Kojima does it again.

Wear a mask

we’re only in the first inning of where masks are headed pic.twitter.com/M7cMDPhHz1 — Sam Ro 📈 (@SamRo) October 4, 2020

On that note, wear a mask. This is especially important if there are still community transmissions.

Console displays

Three generations of Xbox 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/JtCxk3gKrD — Idle Sloth 🙅🏻‍♂️1️⃣2️⃣❎ (@IdleSloth84) October 4, 2020

This is a great display setup! Maybe I ought to do something similar with my own collection. Do you have any sweet display setups?

Dreams

Mick Fleetwood just joined TikTok and recreated @420doggface208’s incredibly viral video longboarding while sipping cran juice that put Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” back on the top of the charts https://t.co/qZKWshiJhf pic.twitter.com/J5XaBps9oN — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) October 4, 2020

Good vibes all around.

Kitty dreams

Tiger dreams of a watering hole pic.twitter.com/Hx0hME6e2k — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) October 4, 2020

Baby animals are the best.

Can you feel it?

This meme is doing the rounds.

PHYSICS

WILD RIDE: A man climbed to the top of a severely bending palm tree in California to cut the top off with a chainsaw -- and ended up swinging high in the air as the trunk rebounded 👀🌴 https://t.co/bzOXqT4YED pic.twitter.com/8tWm3DWFjt — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) October 5, 2020

Yeah! Science!

Among Us

what if we hugged in the cafeteria?

👉🏼👈🏼 pic.twitter.com/ETlDs5KX3l — spooky coochie man (@ohlookitsaish) October 1, 2020

Emergency Hug! I should play more of this game.

The weather is heating up. It's getting hotter every day. You know what that means? It's almost Christmas time. I've started seeing Christmas decorations being put up in stores, so I figured why not share a photo of Rad chillin' under our Christmas tree? He loves playing with the dangly things and the jingly doodads. Only two months away from putting it back up again.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.