Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 4

The first week of the Stevetendo show was a success so let’s build off of it during week two. Tonight on the program, we’ll be jumping into a fun, old school challenge in Super Mario Bros 35. In the game, you play a game of Super Mario Bros against 35 other players, striving to be the best player around. Will I be able to save the Princess from the clutches of King Koopa or will I be informed my princess is in another castle?

You can join me tonight at 9 p.m. EDT for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Can't make it tonight? You can also tune in to The Stevetendo Show on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT. This week we’ll be playing Mega Man X and the original Punch-Out!!, so set the calendar reminders now!

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.