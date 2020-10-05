New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 4

Take sometime out of your week to watch some classic Nintendo games.

Steve Tyminski
1

The first week of the Stevetendo show was a success so let’s build off of it during week two. Tonight on the program, we’ll be jumping into a fun, old school challenge in Super Mario Bros 35. In the game, you play a game of Super Mario Bros against 35 other players, striving to be the best player around. Will I be able to save the Princess from the clutches of King Koopa or will I be informed my princess is in another castle?

You can join me tonight at 9 p.m. EDT for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Can't make it tonight? You can also tune in to The Stevetendo Show on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT. This week we’ll be playing Mega Man X and the original Punch-Out!!, so set the calendar reminders now!

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

