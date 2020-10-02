Shack Chat: Which Cyberpunk 2077 gang would you join?

Maybe one of the most interesting aspects of Cyberpunk 2077 is the gangs. All around the districts of Night City lurk a number of gangs vying for control of their own little piece of the action. Whether it’s to prove themselves the strongest, show everyone else how vicious they are, or just look after their own, each of these gangs has a distinct personality and vibe which you can find in the video below.

We’ve gotten the full introduction to gangs in Cyberpunk 2077 before, and we know we can’t join them, but we still find ourselves interested in each faction. And so the Shackstaff asked, which Cyberpunk 2077 gang appeals to you? Which would you join? How would you live your cyber crimez life? We all share our answers just below.

Question: Which Cyberpunk 2077 gang would you join?

The Valenti… wait, what is this? - Ozzie Mejia, Señor Editor

Oh, I see how it is. You all have a Mexican at the Senior Editor spot and you're expecting him to pick the Mexican gang. These types of stereotypes were something I came to expect out of Volition and Saints Row, but not out of you, CD Projekt RED. We were all good just tossing our coins to Witchers and the like, but now you've discovered the wonderful world of racial stereotypes. Cool, cool, cool, cool, cool.

Whatever, man. I don't have to take this. I'll just hop in my low rider and go.

Scavengers - Donovan Erskine, Elite Gamer

If I were to join a gang in Cyberpunk 2077, it’d be the Scavengers. I’d love to roll around Night City, just straight up kidnapping folks and stealing their precious cyberware for my own personal gain. It’s pretty messed up, but hey, Night City is a messed up place.

I’m a mad Moxes - Blake Morse, Reviews Editor

The Moxes are a gang made up of sex workers, punk rockers, and anarchists, which basically sounds like the types of folks I already party with. While they’re still just as corrupt as any of the other gangs in Night City at least their morals seemed somewhat aligned with my personal beliefs. They also seem to have the most fashion sense, which is important to me. I think I’d look hot AF with my limbs and face all cyborg-ed out in a leopard-print leotard and leather jacket, accessorized with some deadly weapons that make things go boom. I’m honestly not sure why anyone wouldn’t want to roll with the punk crew when the word “punk” is even in the game’s title. I’ll be making moves with the Moxes when Cyberpunk 2077 comes out.

The Turnbull AC's - Chris Jarrard, Can you dig it?

Yeah, yeah. The Turnbull AC’s have not been officially shown to be living in Night City thus far in any of the official pre-release media from CD Projekt Red, but as the dopest gang from The Warriors, they are certainly capable of running any neighborhood they see fit. These mixed-race skinheads do most of their traveling by bus and never met a problem they couldn’t solve with violence. Hell yeah, man.

Voodoo Boys - Sam Chandler, Who do you?

As a corpo, my primary goal is to rise through the ranks of business, securing deals, and using my connections to get what I want. In my mind, if I run into something I can’t get. I need to find another route in, one that’s not violent, but will get the job done. Enter the Voodoo Boys. They’re all about netrunning, getting in through the back door, slipping in through cybernetically and keeping an eye on everything. Corporate takeover on two fronts.

Moxes - Bill Lavoy, Wants to Visit Lizzie’s Bar

I’m going Moxes. After watching the Gangs of Night City trailer, no one gang really captures what I’m about. However, I dig the Moxes’ cause and I’m way into their base of operations, Lizzie’s Bar. I’m also aligned with their primary focus, which is to protect working girls and guys from violence and abuse. That’s a worthy cause, and when there’s a little down time it sounds like Lizzie’s Bar would be a great place to throw back some wobbly pops and get a new cybernetic arm that I’ll regret in the morning.

I’ve got Tyger Claws, better watch out - Josh Hawkins, Guides Guy

All of the gangs shown off for Cyberpunk 2077 are shaping up to look like interesting groups of people to do business with, but if I’ve got to get in bed with someone, it’s going to be the Tyger Claws.

This Japanese-based gang has only recently picked up using cyberware extensively, and the motorcycles they use to get around look absolutely delightful to drive. I’ve always loved digging into the lore surrounding gangs like the yakuza, and being able to be a part of a gang that follows those same types of methods would be intriguing.

Weaving through violent encounters with cunning instead of open war, or just going after anyone who slights even the lowest of the members in the gang, the Tyger Claws seem like a fantastic gang to join up with.

Voodoo Boys - TJ Denzer, News in the Shell

Life in Night City looks like a life about opportunity. And it looks like opportunity can be created from nothing if you just have the right gear. That’s what I see when I see the Voodoo Boys, a cult-like gang of misfits dancing in the back alleys of the cybernetic world crafted for them. That kind of power could be handy. Moving bank accounts around, making a name suddenly not exist where it was supposed to, or even forcefully grabbing the strings of an over-teched junky and making them move to your beat.

But that sounds brutish and petty. What if instead you could become a ghost in the eyes of security or any sort of cyber video optical sensors? A phantom moving beyond the senses of a world ever advancing away from the natural senses and sensibilities of humanity? Kind of looks to me like the Voodoo Boys have the tech for that. Kind of looks to me like that oughta come in handy for someone hoping to take it all and leave before anyone knows something is out of place.

Maelstrom - David L. Craddock, long reads editor

Choosing a Cyberpunk 2077 gang to affiliate with proved harder than I thought. Like, the 6th Street posse sounds cool, but I don’t live on 6th Street, and I don’t want to make myself a target if they end up as the lowest gang on the totem pole. Then I thought Tyger Claws because I love ThunderCats and Tygra is my fav (Lion-O for life). But that seemed too dangerous. What if the initiation involves getting literally sliced and diced by the claws of a “tyger?” And what if the gang leader really doesn’t know how to spell tiger? I’m an American and am tired of following a leader who can barely read.

So I’m going with Maelstrom. I’ve always wanted to be at the center of a maelstrom of activity, of action, you name it. Not the center of a bullseye board, though. One question: Are those red eye-looking things stick-on only? Because I have a thing about needles. And lobotomies.

Maelstrom - Steve Tyminski, Contributing Editor

I think if I had to choose what Cyberpunk gang I’d want to be a part of, I’d have to go with the Maelstrom. How could you go wrong with a gang of cyber punks with modified parts all over their bodies. That should make hacking and criminal acts much easier to me. I think in a cyber-society like Cyberpunk, I’d want some cyber-tech like the Maelstrom gang.

These are our picks. The Shacknews has crossed to the wrong side of the tracks and thrown its lot in with the wrong crowd. What about you? Where would your allegiance fall in Night City? What Cyberpunk 2077 gang suits you? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comments below!