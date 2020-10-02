Shacknews Dump - October 2, 2020 It's a mixed up, crunched up kickoff to the spooky month here on the Shacknews Dump as we talk about Minecraft's Steve in Smash Bros, Cyberpunk 2077 crunch, and more.

Boo, it’s spooky month y’all! October is here and we’ve got a grab bag of candied news to unload on another episode of the Shacknews Dump!

On this October 2 edition of the Shacknews Dump, promises were broken. Despite claiming it would not resort to crunch and delaying Cyberpunk 2077 several times to avoid the issue, it would appear that CD Projekt RED is choosing to crunch out the last weeks to the game’s release after all. And they pretty much have to now because Keanu Reeves said Cyberpunk 2077 was coming soon in the NBA Finals, right? Meanwhile, over in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate scene, did the game just get it’s most high-profile crossover yet? 150 million players can’t be wrong as Minecraft makes its blocky way into Smash Bros with Steve joining the roster. Also, we take a small moment to talk about WB Games, Hogwarts Legacy, and the problematic and arguably anti-trans sentiments of J.K. Rowling.

Join us as we talk about these hot news items and more on the Shacknews Dump, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:15 p.m. PT / 4:15 p.m. ET. You can also catch the show live below.

Here’s what’s coming on today’s Shacknews Dump agenda:

The Shacknews Dump is going to get crunchy and crossover-y and all sorts of mixed up, so get ready for an assorted blast of gaming news goodness as we go live shortly!