Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 2: PlayStation Games of a Generation

This console generation is in its final weeks. That means it's time to look back at the last decade and remember the games that were. There were a lot of games that defined a console generation and PlayStation is looking to spotlight a few of them with the Games of a Generation sale. What's especially noteworthy about this sale is that it's the first major discount for the digital version of Ghost of Tsushima, the GOTY contender that was released back in July.
Elsewhere, Untitled Goose Game is still on sale for another weekend, so grab it while you can. On top of that, Nintendo has another outstanding indie game up for sale. Killer Queen Black is an incredible arcade effort and it's celebrating its one-year anniversary by slashing its price by a whopping 90 percent. Take a flyer on it. You won't be disappointed.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Slayaway Camp: Butcher's Cut - FREE!
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 - FREE!
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Warlords of New York Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Disintegration - $19.99 (50% off)
- Wreckfest - $20.99 (30% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Untitled Goose Game - $14.99 (25% off)
- Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 - $13.99 (30% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members until 10/4)
- Yakuza Kiwami - $13.99 (30% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members until 10/4)
- Yakuza 0 - $11.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members until 10/4)
- Deep Sea Discounts
- Maneater - $25.99 (35% off)
- Stranded Deep - $14.99 (25% off)
- Subnautica - $20.99 (30% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Swimsanity! - $17.49 (30% off)
- The Flame in the Flood - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox One Deep Sea Discounts Sale.
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Untitled Goose Game - $14.99 (25% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $19.99 (50% off)
- Games of a Generation Sale
- Ghost of Tsushima - $44.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II Special Edition - $27.99 (65% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (84% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn Complete Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- A Way Out - $10.49 (65% off)
- The LEGO Games Bundle - $29.99 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $7.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games of a Generation Sale.
- Big in Japan Sale
- Persona 5 Royal - $38.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Nioh 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts III - $17.99 (70% off)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Upgrade Kit - $18.74 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $17.59 (84% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy IX - $10.49 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $22.49 (25% off)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection - $21.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Big in Japan Sale.
- Games Under $15 Sale
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (25% off)
- Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Children of Morta - $13.19 (40% off)
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Super Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Coffee Talk - $6.99 (50% off)
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Overcooked - $6.79 (60% off)
- Darkest Dungeon Ancestral Edition - $13.99 (65% off)
- CrossCode - $14.99 (25% off)
- INSIDE - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Street Fighter V - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Five - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Untitled Goose Game - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Killer Queen Black - $1.99 (90% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $22.49 (25% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Transistor - $3.99 (80% off)
- Bastion - $2.99 (80% off)
- Sega 60th Anniversary Sale
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Catherine: Full Body - $34.99 (30% off)
- Citizens of Space - $4.49 (70% off)
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix - $27.57 (30% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris - $14.99 (50% off)
- Puyo Puyo Champions - $3.99 (60% off)
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder - $5.99 (60% off)
- SEGA AGES Sonic the Hedgehog - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA AGES Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA Genesis Classics - $14.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Alex Kidd in Miracle World - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Fantasy Zone - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES G-LOC AIR BATTLE - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Gain Ground - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Ichidant-R - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Out Run - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA AGES Phantasy Star - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo 2 - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA AGES Shinobi - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA AGES Space Harrier - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Thunder Force AC - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA AGES Virtua Racing - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA AGES Columns II: A Voyage Through Time - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Wonder Boy: Monster Land - $3.99 (50% off)
- Shining Resonance Refrain - $11.99 (60% off)
- SolSeraph - $4.49 (70% off)
- Sonic Forces - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD - $23.99 (40% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $19.99 (50% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $23.99 (40% off)
- Valkyria Chronicles - $9.99 (50% off)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Deep Silver Publisher Sale
- Saints Row: The Third The Full Package - $17.99 (55% off)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected - $23.99 (40% off)
- Metro 2033 Redux - $13.74 (45% off)
- Metro: Last Light Redux - $13.74 (45% off)
- Kona - $5.99 (70% off)
- Lost Horizon 2 - $5.25 (65% off)
- Lost Horizon - $5.25 (65% off)
- Secret Files 3 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis - $5.24 (65% off)
- Secret Files Sam Peters - $2.44 (60% off)
- Secret Files Tunguska - $5.24 (65% off)
- Redeemer: Enhanced Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Manticore: Galaxy on Fire - $7.99 (60% off)
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ash of Gods: Redemption - $17.99 (40% off)
- Let's Sing 2020 - $26.99 (40% off)
- Let's Sing 2019 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Let's Sing 2018 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Let's Sing Country - $26.99 (40% off)
- Inti Creates TGS Sale
- Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX - $9.74 (35% off)
- Mighty Gunvolt Burst - $4.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon - $4.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $10.49 (30% off)
- Blaster Master Zero - $4.99 (50% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 2 - $5.99 (40% off)
- Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Marked for Death: Advanced Attackers - $10.49 (30% off)
- Dragon Marked for Death: Frontline Fighters - $10.49 (30% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $14.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $14.99 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry - $11.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $4.99 (50% off)
- Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Torchlight II - $11.99 (40% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee: Super Turbo Championship Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Tharsis - $7.19 (35% off)
- Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Galak-Z: The Void Deluxe Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- The Flame in the Flood Complete Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- Axiom Verge - $11.99 (40% off)
- Knight Squad - $1.49 (90% off)
- The Gardens Between - $5.99 (70% off)
- Human: Fall Flat - $7.49 (50% off)
- Mutant Mudds Collection - $1.49 (90% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 2: PlayStation Games of a Generation