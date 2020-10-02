A3: Still Alive is a new MMORPG from Netmarble Netmarble's next game brings a magical fantasy world to mobile devices.

Mobile devices are a massive market for gaming, and Netmarble is one of the biggest names in that space. Developing popular titles for Android and iOS devices, the company has become quite prolific in the world of mobile gaming. They’re set to release one of their most ambitious projects yet, as Netmarble has revealed A3: Still Alive, a dark fantasy open-world MMORPG coming to mobile devices.

Netmarble shared details about A3: Still Alive with Shacknews via press release. “Based on Netmarble’s original A3 online PC game from South Korea, A3: STILL ALIVE is a cross-genre mobile experience that pairs the enormous and living worlds of Open-World RPGs with the extreme combat of Battle Royale. Set in an apocalyptic fantasy world of swords and sorcery, players must be vigilant in an always-open Player vs. Player (PvP) environment as they fight against enemies with intense hack & slash combat in the search for powerful gear.”

The game does not yet have a release date, but players on Android and iOS can pre-register now. Doing so will reward players with several in-game items, valued at up to $20 USD. This includes currency and powerful weapons and armor. The site also allows players to earn points for the game.

“Thanks to the integration of Battle Royale’s intense combat-centric elements, the dark and dangerous world of A3: STILL ALIVE has never been more fully realized, and we anticipate many will gravitate towards the title at launch,” said Joong Sun Chang, Executive Producer of Netmarble. For the latest news and updates on mobile gaming, stay with us here at Shacknews.