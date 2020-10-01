New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 1, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Do you feel it, Shacknews? That's right, it's Friday-eve. Where, oh, where did the week go? I do hope you've had a pleasant week. There's been a lot of news happening around the world, both in the video game industry and out. Before we get to checking out some sick memes, remember to register to vote! Do it. Now, let's take a moment to read some articles. Come with me!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Gotta go fast, Master Chief

You know what's great? Halo speedruns. It's incredible to see the tricks and skill on display here. Not only does Garish have to contend with the difficulty of Legendary, but also the random placement and nature of enemies in Halo, all while performing some pixel perfect tricks. Do you have a favorite game to watch speedrunners play?

PURE MOTIVATION

If the skinned man catches you, he gets to keep your skin. That's real workout motivation right there.

Super Mario 64

I will always remember the trippy moment running down that long hall into Tiny-Huge Island. Love the forced-perspective.

The internet reacts to Minecraft in Smash Bros.

Steve is a real threat.

Hopefully, Pichu stays there forever.

Oof, that's a deep cut.

It fits so well.

It's hip to be a square!

Katie Porter kicks butt

She's incredible.

Oh my goodness, she's done it again.

Among Us meme

We get only one Among Us meme today. This will have to tide you over until more organic memes grow.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 1, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad, all twisty as he wakes up from a nap. You might think that petting the belly is a bear trap, but it's not! He loves his belly rubs.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

