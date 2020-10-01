Evening Reading - October 1, 2020

Do you feel it, Shacknews? That's right, it's Friday-eve. Where, oh, where did the week go? I do hope you've had a pleasant week. There's been a lot of news happening around the world, both in the video game industry and out. Before we get to checking out some sick memes, remember to register to vote! Do it. Now, let's take a moment to read some articles. Come with me!
Gotta go fast, Master Chief
You know what's great? Halo speedruns. It's incredible to see the tricks and skill on display here. Not only does Garish have to contend with the difficulty of Legendary, but also the random placement and nature of enemies in Halo, all while performing some pixel perfect tricks. Do you have a favorite game to watch speedrunners play?
PURE MOTIVATION
My gym motivation is just this picture and nothing else. pic.twitter.com/39kn8ViRz4— 🎃Daniel Smith🦇 (@TronGumby) October 1, 2020
If the skinned man catches you, he gets to keep your skin. That's real workout motivation right there.
Super Mario 64
Mario64 gets praise for its controls, but I feel like its use of 3D space to play with visuals is never talked about enough.— Miles Luna #BlackLivesMatter (@TheMilesLuna) September 30, 2020
The two entrances to Tiny-Huge Island that mess with perspective, the portrait of Peach that changes based on your proximity to it. They were having FUN.
I will always remember the trippy moment running down that long hall into Tiny-Huge Island. Love the forced-perspective.
The internet reacts to Minecraft in Smash Bros.
Steve players after getting the % lead pic.twitter.com/8lzJ3rUOcX— 20BC (@TheYearIs20BC) October 1, 2020
Steve is a real threat.
finally. pichu is in prison pic.twitter.com/TsLtuwt8OI— UYU | minecraft bee (comms closed) (@ghoulrunnings) October 1, 2020
Hopefully, Pichu stays there forever.
Konami making sure Snake never sees the light of the day ever again pic.twitter.com/cebbJ8PzqC— Nibel (@Nibellion) October 1, 2020
Oof, that's a deep cut.
The Snake Steve MU in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/oZqhJXQH5K— CSP| Morly! 💽 (@Morly_pog) October 1, 2020
It fits so well.
Kirby when he eats Steve pic.twitter.com/drT4T2cce5— [uncle al] (@TheUncleAlShow) October 1, 2020
It's hip to be a square!
Katie Porter kicks butt
Oh my god, Katie Porter. pic.twitter.com/tO6B7xCx3G— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) September 30, 2020
She's incredible.
Katie Porter is doing it again. Day 2. pic.twitter.com/gr2gMKKN8P— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) October 1, 2020
Oh my goodness, she's done it again.
Among Us meme
biden: it orange— rudy betrayed (@rudy_betrayed) October 1, 2020
trump: no no no, not me
biden: he only pretending to do tasks. waiting to kill
We get only one Among Us meme today. This will have to tide you over until more organic memes grow.
Here's a photo of Rad, all twisty as he wakes up from a nap. You might think that petting the belly is a bear trap, but it's not! He loves his belly rubs.
