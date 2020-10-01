Unboxing & Review: Pokemon Battle Academy Check out this unboxing of Pokemon Battle Academy, which teaches newcomers how to play the TCG.

Outside of being a wildly popular video game series, Pokemon has been dominant in the trading card space since the 90s. However, the actual trading card game can be quite confusing for players, as there’s a lot of rules and moving parts to be aware of. Because of that, The Pokemon Company has released Pokemon Battle Academy, a kit that teaches newcomers how to play the Pokemon trading card game. We got our hands on a copy and unboxed it for your viewing pleasure. Please, take a look!

In the video, which can be viewed below, Video Editor Greg Burke unboxes the Pokemon Battle Academy kit. Pokemon Battle Academy isn’t an exclusive collector’s item featuring rare cards like you may have seen in previous Shacknews unboxings, but simply a product designed to teach new players how to get into the Pokemon TCG.

Inside the box, you can find cardboard damage tokens, a holographic TCG coin, and a detailed game board. This board shows players exactly where cards should be placed, as well as breaking down everything that can be done during a turn. We see a section for prize cards, decks, discards, and bench cards.

The Pokemon Battle Academy comes with three unique decks. The Pikachu and Charizard deck feature numbered cards and are meant to be used as players learn the ropes of the game. Once they’ve got a general understanding, the Mewtwo deck is intended for more advanced play.

Overall, Pokemon Battle Academy is a well overdue, yet still quite necessary tool for players looking to get into the Pokemon TCG. The item costs $19.99 USD and can be found at major retailers. Subscribe to Shacknews on YouTube for more unboxing videos.