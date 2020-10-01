New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Unboxing & Review: Pokemon Battle Academy

Check out this unboxing of Pokemon Battle Academy, which teaches newcomers how to play the TCG.
Donovan Erskine
1

Outside of being a wildly popular video game series, Pokemon has been dominant in the trading card space since the 90s. However, the actual trading card game can be quite confusing for players, as there’s a lot of rules and moving parts to be aware of. Because of that, The Pokemon Company has released Pokemon Battle Academy, a kit that teaches newcomers how to play the Pokemon trading card game. We got our hands on a copy and unboxed it for your viewing pleasure. Please, take a look!

In the video, which can be viewed below, Video Editor Greg Burke unboxes the Pokemon Battle Academy kit. Pokemon Battle Academy isn’t an exclusive collector’s item featuring rare cards like you may have seen in previous Shacknews unboxings, but simply a product designed to teach new players how to get into the Pokemon TCG. 

Inside the box, you can find cardboard damage tokens, a holographic TCG coin, and a detailed game board. This board shows players exactly where cards should be placed, as well as breaking down everything that can be done during a turn. We see a section for prize cards, decks, discards, and bench cards. 

The Pokemon Battle Academy comes with three unique decks. The Pikachu and Charizard deck feature numbered cards and are meant to be used as players learn the ropes of the game. Once they’ve got a general understanding, the Mewtwo deck is intended for more advanced play.

Overall, Pokemon Battle Academy is a well overdue, yet still quite necessary tool for players looking to get into the Pokemon TCG. The item costs $19.99 USD and can be found at major retailers. Subscribe to Shacknews on YouTube for more unboxing videos.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola