AbleGamers' annual Unlocktober event is looking to raise $1 million For the entire month of October, AbleGamers is inviting everyone to help raise money for gamers with disabilities.

AbleGamers is about to kick off its annual fundraising event. Called Unlocktober, this yearly event seeks to provide funds to help those with disabilities get back into the game. This year, the team at AbleGamers is looking to raise $1 million for the cause.

Unlocktober is a yearly fundraiser put on by the AbleGamers Charity. It’s a month-long event with the end goal of being able to provide those players who have disabilities the tools and equipment they need in order to play on.

As part of Unlocktober, content creators are encouraged to pitch in and support the charity. This can be done by creating a donation page via the AbleGamers Charity website. Content creators and streamers that manage to raise over $500 during the campaign will receive an exclusive AbleGamers hoodie so they can flaunt their support.

This latest push for fundraising follows Steven Spohn’s own 40th birthday wish. His wish was to raise $1,000,000 for the AbleGamers Charity, too. All these funds go directly to helping gamers by way of supplying them with specialty tech such as mouth controllers, eye gaze, specially customized controllers, and even things like the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

Recently, there seems to be a larger push for accessibility in games. Games like Destiny 2 and Sea of Thieves are always actively evolving and have received some helpful updates to allow for greater controller mapping. Games like The Last of Us Part 2 include some impressive options and settings to make the game more accessible.

The AbleGamers Charity’s Unlocktober event will be running right up until the last minute of the month. If you want to be one of the champions involved in raising a million dollars, make sure you check out the AbleGamers site and get set up. Remember, video games are a hobby, and the more people that can play, the better it is for everyone.