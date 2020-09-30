What time does Super Mario Bros. 35 launch on Switch eShop? Learn the release date and time of Super Mario Bros. 35 on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Mario 35 is Nintendo’s next take on the battle royale genre that kicked off with Tetris 99. While some Nintendo Switch owners out there are already playing it, there are others left wondering when, exactly, does Mario 35 release on the Switch eShop?

Mario 35 release time

Mario 35 is scheduled to release on October 1, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. This is based on the fact that digital-only software will usually be made available at that time on day of release, as outlined by Nintendo’s support page.

However, some players will begin to notice reports coming in that players are already enjoying the Mario battle royale game early. This will no doubt cause a bit of confusion. The reason why these players are able to play Mario 35 early is that they are either in a region other than North America or have an account from another region.

For example, the game is already available in Japan. Those who are living there, or have a Japanese Nintendo account, can download the game early – at least, early compared to the North American release date.

As for what Mario 35 is all about, it’s a Tetris 99-like competitive Mario game. Players compete against 34 other players in a race through classic Super Mario Bros. levels. Much like the Tetris version, players can attack the other players based on their time, coins, random, or the hostile attackers.

Super Mario Bros. 35 was announced as part of the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary celebrations. These celebrations included the reveal of Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario 3D World, and a Mario themed Splatoon 2 event.

Keep in mind, you will need to have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription in order to access to Super Mario Bros. 35. A subscription costs a mere $19.99 USD a year, and you get a whole library of NES and SNES games, too!

With Super Mario Bros. 35 releasing on the Switch eShop rather soon, you should get practicing by playing some of the best Super Mario Maker 2 levels. Be sure to swing by the Shacknews Super Mario Series page, it’s where we keep all the goodness you need to know about the latest Mario titles.